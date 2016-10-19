The Coin Toss: NFL Week 7

Welcome to The Coin Toss, where I make some bold, unlikely predictions every week about some of your favorite professional sports. First, let’s recap last week’s NFL games.

I said that the Chiefs would beat the Raiders, and they did not disappoint. Kansas City’s defense propelled the team to a 26-10 win. My second prediction was that the Eagles would lose for the second week in a row. The Redskins won the NFC East matchup against the Eagles, 27-20. I got the first two calls right, but Tom Brady showed me up. He threw for 376 yards, busting my call that he’d throw for fewer than 300. Still, another two-for-three week for The Coin Toss. Now onto this week’s NFL predictions…

Browns top their season-best game in total offense with 431+ yards

The Cleveland Browns sit winless at 0-6 going into their game against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Many point to their tumultuous quarterback situation as the reason for their failure. However, quarterback Cody Kessler played decently against Tennessee last week, and it was the team’s defense that let it down in its best chance so far at a win. The team’s defense has been a glaring issue, as it ranks 29th in the league in yards allowed. I’m not betting on the defense — or the Browns’ ability to win for that matter. However, I think the Browns’ offense will have a big game this week. Cleveland had 430 yards of offense in Week 3 against Miami, and I predict it will top that total this week. The Bengals’ defense has been statistically worse than those of the Titans and Ravens this season, so Kessler has the chance to repeat his solid game from last week and make my prophecy come true.

Vikings record seven sacks against Eagles

This prediction would not be so bold had the Eagles not been one of the best offensive teams so far this season. The Vikings’ defense has been remarkably great this season, but only once have they recorded seven or more sacks. That was against the Panthers, whose offensive line has been atrocious, tied for the sixth most sacks allowed by any team. Philadelphia’s line is normally good, but the team let up five sacks on quarterback Carson Wentz last week against Washington. I predict that the Vikings’ defense will be so overpowering that they’ll get seven sacks on Wentz and the Eagles.

Lions defeat Redskins at home, move above .500

I’ve correctly picked both of these teams to win in the past. In this matchup, the Redskins have a better record and come in as the favorite. This year, the Redskins have been better statistically on both sides of the ball. However, quarterback Matthew Stafford has proven he can will his team to win with his passing. The Lions’ defense may not be stellar, but the Redskins also rank in the bottom half of the league in terms of total defense. If Stafford can muster up a good game, I think he can outlast defensive back Josh Norman and the Redskins. The Coin Toss’ pick is in: Lions over Redskins.