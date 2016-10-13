Vinny’s Variety Pack: Dak dynasty

Another eventful week of football is behind us. In case you missed it, here’s a quick recap: Brady is back, the Giants still suck, the Falcons are actual contenders, the Giants are terrible, the Vikings are the scariest team in football and the Giants gave me a stomach ulcer. *Sigh* Ah, well. Here’s to hoping this week’s column is better than Eli Manning was against the Packers.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Oh boy. This kid is the real deal. Prescott has 155 throwing attempts and zero interceptions to start his career. Is that any good? Uh, yeah. He holds the NFL rookie record for most throwing attempts without an interception. Prescott faces the Green Bay Packers this week, who have a weak secondary that should be exploited by the young QB.

CJ Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver plays the San Diego Chargers this week, a team that has given up seven touchdowns to running backs this year. Anderson has had a slow few weeks after his explosive start, but expect him to have a great week this week with his starting QB being questionable. Anderson is also a red-zone machine, so he will likely be gouging the Chargers inside the 20.

PPR: Jamaal Charles, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6 is the highly anticipated arrival of Charles, who is finally starting after his 2015 ACL tear. Charles is coming off a bye and should have his fantasy owners drooling over this week’s match-up against the Oakland Raiders, who have given up the eighth most fantasy points to running backs this year.

Eddie Royal, WR, Chicago Bears

Royal, the number one waiver wire pickup last week, is poised to have a big Week 6. The Bears face a poor Jacksonville secondary who will be having their best corner lock down Alshon Jeffery, the number one receiver on the Bears. This leaves Royal free to exploit the Jaguars, who have allowed 25 fantasy points to receivers in three of their outings this year.

PPR: Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

Last week, Amari Cooper looked like the stud we all remembered from last season. However, he will be matched up against Marcus Peters, the Chiefs’ best cornerback. This leaves Crabtree wide open to terrorize the secondary. Crabtree is also a red-zone threat with sure hands who Derek Carr (QB for the Oakland Raiders) loves to target late in games, which only adds to his upside.

Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Remember when Graham used to be a first round fantasy pick? Well, this year he went undrafted in a majority of leagues, but is performing like he used to in his last two starts: catching 12 passes for over 200 yards and a touchdown. After watching the last two games, it is clear Russell Wilson (QB for the Seattle Seahawks) has built a rapport with the veteran tight end. The Seahawks face the Falcons, who have allowed a TD to tight ends in weeks one through four this year and who will most likely allow another in Week 6.