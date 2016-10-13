Editor’s Challenge | Week 6

Our guest last week, Executive Photo Editor Max “Viserys” Lalanne was the lowest scorer in Week 5, receiving the dubious honor of a golden crown and allowing the guest slot to drop back into last place. David “Theon” Westby has had a run of bad luck, but just beat the average score (7.4) this week for the first time with eight correct picks. We’ll find out in Week 6 whether Westby’s change of fortune is permanent or if he’s missing a certain something. Sitting on the iron throne is the veritable triumvirate of Zach “Stark” Hertz, Maclyn “Lannister” Senear and Evan “Walder” Sayles. “Walder,” true to his name, is playing all sides with increasingly complicated formulas that randomly pick between the Stark and Lannister choices or, this week, select the mode once everyone else’s picks are in. Will we see a Red Wedding orchestrated by this computer science villain? Probably. But Sophie “Arya” Lehrenbaum is only a few picks behind and poised to give Sayles a taste of his own medicine, or flesh.

This week, our Executive Layout Editor Allie “Bran” Merola joined the challenge and demonstrated her unique wörg perspective by being the only editor to select Cleveland. An ill-omen for my own picks is the company I share on my Jaguars pick, Westby. I’ve also been named Phil “Brienne” Goldberg and I don’t know why. On that note, may our oblong balls bounce favorably, may we pick the winningest teams and may Eddie “Sam” Samuels lose.