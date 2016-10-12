The Coin Toss – NFL Week 6

Welcome to The Coin Toss, where I make some bold, unlikely predictions every week about some of your favorite professional sports. First, let’s recap the predictions from last week.

My one baseball prediction didn’t go so well, a s the Giants swiftly took down the Mets and moved on to the NLDS against the Cubs . My NFL predictions fared much better. I predicted that after putting up 300 yards in Week 4, Julio Jones wouldn’t manage more than 100 in week 5. I was right: he only had 29 yards against Denver’s tough defense . My other football prediction had the Lions over the red-hot Eagles. This prediction was also correct, as the Lions won 24-23. Two out of three — a pretty good week!

Now, onto what’s in the crystal ball for this week’s NFL action…

Tom Brady regresses in w eek six, throws for fewer than 300 yards

Don’t get your #12 jersey s in a twist, Pats fans; I’m not disrespecting or denying the greatness of Tom Brady . He came out firing last week on the first game of his “revenge tour.” The reason I see a regression here is that his great performance came against the Browns, who have one of the weakest defenses in the league . That unit is certainly worse than the Bengals’ defense, who will face Brady and the Pats this week . I won’t say who wins the game (you have to like New England ), but Brady will regress from last week as he’s held to under 300 yards passing.

The Raiders take a loss at the hands of the C hiefs

The Raiders are on a three-game win streak, and they sit tied atop their division with the Broncos at 4-1. Last week, they won an offensive slugfest against the Chargers 34-31. This game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be quite different. The Chiefs rank in the top half of the league in pass defense . The secondary, led by Marcus Peters and Eric Berry , should provide a decent challenge for the Raiders’ offense . I predict that the Chiefs will hold off Derek Carr and Amari Cooper enough to get the upset.

The Eagles lose again, this time to the Redskins