Vinny’s Variety Pack: Week 5, the Brady bunch

Well, I hope you’re happy, Goodell. Deflategate was a disaster, but at least most of the football world got something out of it: NO TOM BRADY! What a great plan that turned out to be. The Pats are 3-1 and the chosen one returns this week. Look out, football world: Brady’s back and he’s about to set the league on fire.

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

Woah! Who saw that one coming? Tom Brady returns from his four-game suspension this week to face the Cleveland Browns — the best worst team in the NFL. Do I really need to say anything else? Do your job, Brady.

Melvin Gordon, RB, San Diego Chargers

Gordon has been a touchdown fiend in his second year as the primary back, racking up six through four games. He has a juicy matchup against the Raiders who have allowed over 120 yards and a touchdown to RBs each of the last three weeks. Keep that touchdown streak going, Melvin.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

Odell is currently the 36th best fantasy wide receiver through four weeks in standard formats. You might be asking yourself, what the hell is going on? Well, let me tell you. As a Giants fan, I watch every game with baited breath in the hopes that one day my team won’t be absolute garbage. I’m still holding my breath. The Giants play-calling has been god-awful so far, throwing more passes under five yards than over. The silver lining: the Green Bay Packers have allowed the second most points to fantasy wide-outs this season, and Odell is coming off a 23-yard performance, his lowest ever. This better change week five against the Packers, otherwise I may suffocate.

PPR: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans is the most targeted receiver through the first quarter of the season. He is going against the shell of a defensive juggernaut — the Carolina Panthers. Don’t let the name or past accolades fool you. The Panthers secondary may as well be starting me as a cornerback. They gave up 300 yards to Julio Jones last week. That isn’t a typo. Evans is going to do his damnedest to follow up on that one.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

Is anyone else excited to watch Gronk destroy the Browns? No? Only Gronk owners and Pats fans? Eh, I’ll take it. This matchup is a dream come true for Gronk, going up against a terrible Cleveland D that just gave up two touchdowns to Jordan Reed last week. The only difference is that this is Rob Gronkowski and he has arguably the best QB of all time throwing the ball to him. This is going to be a Gronking to Remember™.

Patriots D/ST

The Patriots won three straight games because of their defense, all of which were against much better teams than the Browns. Brady is back, meaning that the D will have some valuable rest and recovery time between possessions. Watch out, Cleveland.