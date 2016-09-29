Vinny’s Variety Pack: “Dance-Cam” Newton bounces back

For those of you who relied on my column last week, my apologies. I seemed to have forgotten that Bill Belichick is the second-coming of Christ, and I suppose Rex Ryan decided that coaching was more fun than playing Angry Birds on the sidelines. Anyhow, the past is the past, so let’s move on and jump right into Week 4.

Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

This one will be brief. Cam is the defending MVP on a team that seriously needs a pick-me-up win against the division-leading Falcons. Expect to see Newton doing his signature dancing in the end zone all day in Atlanta, which has let up 24 or more fantasy points to quarterbacks every week so far.

LeGarrette Blount, RB, New England Patriots

The Patriots continue to surprise all non-Pats fans by going 3-0 without Tom Brady. This is largely due to the terrific play of Blount, who has had more than 20 touches each week and has plowed through opposing defenses. Expect a big week for LeGarrette against the Bills, who gave up two touchdowns to David Johnson (RB, ARI) last week.

PPR Running Back: Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 4 is finally here! Le’Veon owners rejoice! After serving his three-game suspension, Bell is back with a vengeance. The Chiefs defense has been great against the run in recent weeks, but Bell is hungry. Le’Veon will be a big part of the passing game as well, most likely receiving 6 or 7 targets. I’m expecting big numbers for the young back.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

The new guy has found his stride! Trevor Siemian (QB, DEN) lit up the Cincinnati secondary last week, racking up four touchdowns — two of which went to Sanders. It was a slow start for Sanders, who had under 90 yards and no touchdowns through two weeks, but the payoff for those who kept him was huge. I expect the Broncos to beat up the Buccaneers, who are tied for the third most points allowed to wide receivers this season.

PPR Wide Receiver: Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers

After two stellar weeks to start the year, Benjamin had zero catches for zero points last week against the Vikings. Cam Newton post-game said that it was “baffling” that Benjamin had no touches. With a criticism like that coming from the MVP, expect a big change next week against a porous Falcons defense.

Jordan Reed, TE, Washington Redskins

Jordan Reed has had zero touchdowns through three weeks. The Cleveland Browns haven’t given up a touchdown to a tight end through three weeks. I believe both those streaks will come to an end Week 4. Expect Reed to finally prove himself to those who drafted him in the early rounds this year.

Minnesota Vikings Defense

It kills me to write this. As previously mentioned, I am a die-hard Giants fan, but going against a team that just sacked Cam Newton eight times? I don’t give Eli Manning or the Giants’ revolving door of an offensive line much of a chance. I hope to God I’m wrong, but if you have ‘em, start the Vikings defense.