The Coin Toss: Week Three

Two weeks of NFL football have come and gone. We have seen everything from national anthem protests to a couple of Patriots wins (sans Brady), and another RGIII injury. Did you expect anything else? Those might have been predictable, but not every outcome is a certainty. There are surprise upsets, breakout performances and unexpected disappointments every week. I’m going to make some bold predictions for the next week. Call me crazy, but here is what is happening in week three, according to the first edition of The Coin Toss.

The Redskins Hold the Giants to 10 Points or Fewer

The Redskins (0-2) have had a tough first two games. They took a pounding from the Steelers in week one, losing 38-16, and then fell to the Cowboys 27-23. Their opponents this week are the Giants (2-0), who may not be a dominant team but pose a challenge within the division. The problem for the Redskins has been their defense. Cornerback Josh Norman has not been doing his job and the opposition has lit up the scoreboard. This week that will change. My prediction is that the Redskins, who rank in the bottom five in total defense, will hold the Giants to ten points or fewer. The Giants offense is not the best in the NFL, but it ranks in the top half in the league — 14th — in total offense and it has a talented young receiving corps, including Odell Beckham Jr., for Eli Manning to throw to. It’s up to Josh Norman and the Redskins’ D to shut the Giants down, and I predict that they will.

The Vikings Edge Out the Panthers

The defending NFC champions, the Carolina Panthers, were impressive last week, decisively beating the 49ers and scoring 46 points in the process. The Minnesota Vikings won as well, but it was close, as they beat Green Bay 17-14. The Panthers are 1-1 while the Vikings are 2-0, but the Panthers still look like one of the best teams in the league. The Vikings have Sam Bradford under center, which makes them a bit of a wild card, but their defense could propel them to an upset despite Adrian Peterson’s torn meniscus. Bradford and Stefon Diggs will have another good week, and the defense will contain Cam Newton enough for the win. They are definitely the underdog against the Panthers, but I am predicting that they take this matchup.

Todd Gurley Rushes for 100+ Yards, At Least One TD

To the dismay of fantasy owners across the nation, the Todd Gurley that we saw last season was nowhere to be found in the first two weeks. He rushed for 47 yards in his first game and 51 in his second. On his 36 attempts, he has 98 rushing yards, giving him 2.7 yards per carry. To add onto that, he has yet to find the end zone. You heard it first from The Coin Toss — week three is when Gurley turns it around. The Rams will face off against the Buccaneers, and I predict that Gurley will rush for at least 100 yards and will cross the goal line at least once.