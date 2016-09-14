Editor’s Challenge | Week 2

Welcome back, sports fans, to the second week of Editor’s Challenge. Last week, we mentioned Chris “Speedy” Warren’s ballsy decision to pick the Buccaneers over the Falcons, which turned out to be the pick of the week. Warren sprinted to the top of the standings, where he sits tied with last semester’s Executive Sports Editor Maclyn “Pretty Boy” Senear. Yours truly and the Daily’s Executive Copy Editor Zach “Pain” Hertz clawed our way to second place with 11 correct picks. Bringing up the rear is the sport section’s very own Eddie “I miss the Rams” Samuels. This week, every competitor has selected the Giants over the Saints, confirming that everyone at Tufts is indeed from New York. The Patriots were almost an unanimous pick but our esteemed Editor-in-Chief Arin “A-A-Ron” Kerstein selected the Dolphins because, “they can swim.” That’s a real quote. On that note, may our oblong balls bounce favorably, may we pick the winningest teams and may Eddie once again lose.