Contact
Advertise
Classifieds
About
Donate
Contact
Advertise
Classifieds
About
Donate
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/rc?cs=53df72a3a2&cb==808158" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/ai?auid=537194383&cs=53df72a3a2&cb==158197" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
November 28, 2016
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=bb0124613b&cb=863076" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537193611&cs=bb0124613b&cb=755138" border="0" alt=""></a>
News
Features
Arts
Opinion
Editorial
Editorial: Establish a sanctuary campus at Tufts
Point-Counterpoint: Protesting the president
Editorial: What this election has taught us
Editorial: Reflections on political inclusivity
View All
Sports
Columns
Multimedia
Archives
Blogs
Picture Tufts
Home
Opinion
Cartoon: No-Shave November
Cartoon: No-Shave November
The Weeknd shoots for the stars on uneven...
Related News
On activists at Tufts
Paul Ryan and the Future of the Republican Party
Bibi Netanyahu’s one way street
Copyrıght 2015 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Tufts Daily Photography
Donate