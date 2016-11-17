Op-Ed: A post-election statement from Dean Solomont

Now more than ever, young people are called to civic action

Throughout four decades in politics, I have worked on six presidential campaigns and lived through victories and defeats. The stakes are always very high. And in all cases, the days and weeks after the election are filled with analysis and reflection — from the personal soul-searching of “what-if” and “if-only,” to the so-called post-mortems by political parties, to the national conversation as we prepare to entrust our country to a new president.

But this year is different. This campaign was not politics as usual, at least as I’ve seen it during my career. Today, many of those who despair at the election results do so not just because their preferred candidate lost or because they have concerns about policy. Instead, they may trust the prominent leaders of the president-elect’s own party, who have decried his statements about minorities and women, his disparagement of the press and the rule of law and his promises to concentrate power in the presidency as concrete threats to the Republic. They may be rightfully troubled by things said and done by the president-elect that are incompatible with our nation’s core values and that deserve strong scrutiny — even condemnation — regardless of one’s personal politics.

Acknowledging these facts does not mean calling into question the legitimacy of the president-elect. It means grappling with vital questions about what those values are and how to defend them. We are, and must remain, committed to political and ideological diversity and to open-ended debate and discussion. Those are essential in a university and in a democracy. However, our plurality must not mean neutrality in the face of injustice; our openness will not mean acceptance of bigotry or hate. In my view, we must continue to stand, now more forcefully than ever, by the core values of equity and justice for our community and our country. An ideologically diverse range of people must defend those values, and we will speak up and act when they are threatened.

Today, for many on this campus, across the country and around the world, the election aftermath is palpably marked by disappointment, anger and even fear. At Tisch College, we see it in your faces, we hear it in your quiet conversations with our staff and we feel it in your passionate activism and protests on our shared campus.

We don’t have all the answers, but we do know that part of the answer lies in the fundamental ethos of Tisch College and Tufts University: the importance of engaging in civic and democratic life. It is understandably tempting to retreat from politics and public service. But American democracy belongs to all of us, whether we identify as Democrats, Republicans, Independents or Libertarians — or none of the above. And it will belong to you — young people — for a little bit longer than the rest of us. You and your generation will bear the brunt and reap the rewards of decisions made at all levels of government. Indeed, you already are.

Today, our mission to prepare students to engage in civic life is more vital than ever. Our belief that young people’s participation makes our democracy more just, equitable and prosperous is ever more essential if that democracy is under threat. The leadership, faculty and staff of Tisch College are firmly committed to this work, but it is impossible without you. We need your ideas, your talent and your energy. And I believe that we need you to challenge us when we can do more and do better.

In the coming weeks and months, we hope you will see Tisch College as a resource to channel your reaction to this election into action. Along with our work on campus, we are proud to partner with dozens of organizations in our host communities, throughout the nation and beyond, working on critical issues like immigrant rights, labor rights, women’s issues, racial justice, rule of law, constitutionalism, peace, environmental issues and more. We can also support your political engagement through coursework, internships in government at all levels and other opportunities for direct participation. Reach out or come visit and tell us what you’re interested in. We will help you find avenues to get involved and make a difference.

One of the great pleasures of this job is watching the thousands of committed Tufts students who do that work become part of something greater than themselves and strive toward the greater good. I am humbled and inspired by your passion for making our world a better place. And in this time of overwhelming uncertainty, I am confident that you will continue to lead the charge and drive the generational change necessary to repair and strengthen the fraying civic fabric of our nation. We stand ready to support you, today and always.