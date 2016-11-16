IFC Statement

Dear Members of the Tufts Community,

On behalf of all fraternities on Tufts campus, the Interfraternity Council (IFC) would like to issue an apology. The issues highlighted by the recent articles regarding Greek life have impacted everyone in a variety of ways. This news has disgusted our classmates, marginalized groups on campus and hurt our very own Greek community members. For this, we are deeply sorry. We recognize the variety and seriousness of the issues facing our Greek system. In an effort to address these issues, each organization has come together to agree upon a list of actions that will be put in place immediately:

 All fraternities have agreed to suspend their social operations through the end of the Fall 2016 semester.

 All fraternities that took new members this fall have agreed to initiate them immediately, ending the new member process.

 All fraternities have agreed to have each member Green Dot certified in an effort to combat sexual assault.

 All fraternities have agreed to implement a Diversity Inclusion Chair in order to make our homes safer and more welcoming to groups that have been marginalized, the details of which will be determined as we work together in the coming weeks.

 All fraternities have agreed to avoid pledge processes that promote violence and hazing. Instead, processes will focus on bonding through positive experiences.

This list is not complete, as there is more work to be done. During this time, chapters will be working with each other as well as the other Greek councils to create programming and new member processes that are transparent, socially progressive and acceptable to the entire community. Most importantly, chapter presidents have agreed to meet every Wednesday to create a detailed IFC Code of Conduct. This document will provide, for the IFC, a mechanism to maintain internal accountability. Furthermore, this code will incorporate guidelines for the behavior, safety and culture of fraternal life. Fraternities will be expected to comply with these standards that will be agreed upon by every member of the IFC. We have set a deadline of Dec. 12 to present these plans to the community.

Finally, we acknowledge the work that both the Dean of Student Affairs Office and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life do to keep this campus safe. You have worked with us unconditionally over the years and we apologize if we have betrayed your trust. We hope to continue to work with you and other administrators going forward in order to rebuild our relationships and reunite our campus.

Respectfully,

The Interfraternity Council Executive Board