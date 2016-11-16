A post-election statement from the Nov. 9 faculty group at Tufts University

In this post-election moment, we have witnessed increasing threats to the present and future safety and wellbeing of our community. As faculty members at Tufts University, we pledge to actively commit ourselves to social justice and principles of community, compassion, decency and protection. We commit to continuing the work of teaching, conducting research and encouraging civic engagement at Tufts and in our communities in ways that rise to the challenges of this moment. We are and we stand with black, Muslim, LGBTQ+, Latinx, Asian and Native American communities, people without papers, people who are differently abled, women and girls, immigrants and refugees – with all people working for equity and justice.

In the few days that have passed since the election, students and members of university communities have already been targeted with physical violence, threats and acts of racist or otherwise hateful speech. In this climate, and with an eye to the future, we call upon the university leadership and administration to reaffirm their commitment to Tufts’s core principles of access and inclusion. Just as we state our commitment to diversity and social equality, as well as our opposition to discrimination, bigotry, sexual assault and violence against the vulnerable in the aftermath of the election, we ask that university leadership remain committed to Tufts’s values of being a university that welcomes students, faculty and staff from many different races, genders, religions, sexual orientations, economic backgrounds and national origins. We invite them to state their absolute commitment that no forms of hate speech, bullying, harassment or intimidation will be accepted. We must protect academic freedom and ask the university to assure faculty that we will be able to express our views in the classroom and teach and communicate ideas without being disciplined or suppressed.

At this time, we ask for the following:

A university statement confirming core values of respect, compassion, equality, accessibility and academic freedom,

Robust and ongoing provisions for the safety and wellbeing of students, staff and faculty who are Muslim, undocumented, female, disabled, black, Latinx, people of color, immigrants, refugees and LGBTQ+ in the post-election climate,

Continued support for the six student centers and their directorships, the University Chaplaincy, as well as for The Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism and Diaspora (RCD), The Center for the Study of Race and Democracy (CSRD) and related departments and programs,

Commitment to strengthening the role of the Diversity Council at the highest administrative levels and to replacing the departing Chief Diversity Officer in an expedited manner,

Ensuring that the entire campus is a space where all students may congregate without threat,

Specifically declaring Tufts a sanctuary campus and pledging to protect undocumented students and faculty from deportation; more generally declaring Tufts a sanctuary for any individuals subject to threats or harm on the basis of their identity or political beliefs.

As a first step, we ask university leadership to hold a public forum to listen to post-election concerns of the Tufts community, as well as to call for ideas regarding ways that the university may best proceed in responding to present and future challenges to our core values.

Lisa Lowe, Professor of English, Director of the Center for the Humanities

Kamran Rastegar, Associate Professor, International Literary and Cultural Studies

Christina Sharpe, Associate Professor of English, Africana, & Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies

Kris Manjapra, Associate Professor of History, Director of Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism, & Diaspora

Heather Curtis, Associate Professor of Religion, Director of American Studies

Sabina Vaught, Associate Professor, Chair of Department of Education, Director of Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies

Pawan Dhingra, Professor of Sociology, Chair of Department of Sociology

Joseph D. Litvak, Professor of English, Chair of Department of English

Pedro Angel Palou, Professor of Latin American Literature, Chair of Department of Romance Languages

Heather Nathans, Professor of Drama, Chair of Department of Drama & Dance

