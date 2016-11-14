Point-Counterpoint: Protesting the president

‘Point-Counterpoint’ juxtaposes two opposing perspectives on polarizing issues and debates. The following responses, written by the Daily’s opinion section, address both sides of the debate on recent protests against the Trump presidency.

The case for protesting

After the presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted: “Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!” Although he later contradicted this statement and sounded more understanding of the protesters, his initial reaction is worthy of examination. Trump isn’t the only one who thinks protesters should tone down their approach. Many Democrats have been promoting bipartisanship, arguing that the anti-Trump protests that have taken place all over the country this week will only exacerbate our country’s divisions. Their approach, however, is far too mild given the abnormalities of this election cycle. The protests are justified, productive and possibly even necessary.

Trump’s election was undeniably controversial on the global stage. Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany gave a strongly-worded speech after she heard the news, stating that cooperation between the two countries is predicated on the United States continuing to uphold certain values of democracy and equality. While she did not explicitly state disapproval, the speech was widely interpreted as a thinly-veiled warning to the Trump administration. Merkel’s Germany is not the only country baffled and worried about the results, given Trump’s strong anti-globalization rhetoric during the campaign. The protests offer a means by which the American public can regain legitimacy on the world stage, signaling to the globe that our country is not wholly in agreement with his hardline foreign policy. Such displays of public dissent can help us establish leverage and trust in future negotiations.

Furthermore, peaceful protest is an important means of emotional solidarity for individuals. The protests themselves aren’t “unfair” — what’s unfair is the expectation that communities who feel threatened by a Trump presidency should be expected to work respectfully with him without expressing anger. The protests are laying the foundation for change, too. While they may not change the reality that Trump is going to be our president, public displays of disagreement may help temper extreme policy decisions Trump could be considering. When so much is at stake, we as citizens must be vocal about our opinions or our voices will be drowned out.

The right to protest peacefully is fundamental to our country, and now is the perfect time to exercise it.

The case against protesting

Protesting last week’s presidential election is an exercise in futility. Not only is it highly unlikely to change anything, but it also further hinders the very cause of the protesters. From a political standpoint, protesting right now is illogical. Trump has been elected and protesters are simply contesting a reality that has already manifested itself. Rather than indignantly taking up arms against Trump, it would be more sensible to dispute specific actions he takes once he is officially in office. For better or for worse, the country has already voted, and taking to the streets will do nothing to alter the past.

Not only are these protests politically ineffective, but they are counterproductive to the greater good of the country. The angry, resentful dialogue from those who oppose Trump, mostly liberals, will only worsen the sentiment that influenced many to vote for him in the first place. Many voters were drawn to Trump’s bold rhetoric because they felt their voices were being suppressed by the liberal elite. If those on the left continue to denounce conservative political opinions in such an aggressive, uncompromising manner, those who elected Trump will only feel more alienated, reaffirming the views that drove them to the Trump ballot box in the first place.

In some cases, protests have fueled violence. In Portland, protests led to the vandalism of private businesses. Such protests were reportedly peaceful until an anarchist group became involved, resulting in clashes between demonstrators who wanted to maintain peace and those who sought to use violent tactics. Although the majority of demonstrators may have been committed to expressing their opinions through non-violent means, this escalation reflected poorly on the group as a whole. Regardless of intent, protests that cross the line between peaceful and disruptive will only serve to undermine the cause and further polarize those who voted for Trump and those who didn’t.

At a particularly partisan time in our nation’s history, it is more critical than ever that we come together and find ways to compromise. The chasm between Republicans and Democrats has widened almost beyond reconciliation in recent years, and the rhetoric of recent protests is only pushing the two further apart. Rather than demonizing and verbally attacking each other, we should be finding ways to accept the reality of a Trump presidency and move forward in the most productive way possible. This country cannot move forward if it is being pulled apart by two opposing forces in either direction.

Progress depends on our ability to work together and stand united, especially in the most challenging of times.