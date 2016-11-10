Op-Ed: A message from the brothers of Delta Tau Delta

You are not our brother if you view any human being with less dignity or respect than you grant yourself and your peers.

You are not our brother if you use your language as a weapon for harm, especially against those whose experiences and identities differ from your own.

You are not our brother if the way you present yourself to others is misaligned with the values you claim to protect.

You are not our brother if you blind yourself to the toxicity of a patriarchal system that has facilitated the promotion of harmful hypermasculinity and is historically racist, sexist, classist, heteronormative and transphobic.

You are not our brother if you resist vital change to that harmful system which has caused pain, hurt and tragedy for others.

We are not absolved of anything. We cannot wash away our sins or purify ourselves of the hurt, stress or pain we have consciously or subconsciously caused in the experiences of others on this campus. We will not separate our organization from wrongdoing, even from atrocities, which we are confident that we ourselves did not commit. We will not stand by while dangerous and offensive actions continue to permeate this community.

We will fight to illuminate all of the systemic issues mentioned above and in the Nov. 9 Panhellenic Council letter. We will work to understand the harm of our complacency and complicity.

Every one of our brothers shares a bond that has supported him throughout his time at Tufts. To us, fraternity means family, community and an indispensible system of support to rely on in our most difficult hours. For 73 Tufts students, Delta Tau Delta is a home away from home. We firmly believe that Greek life at Tufts is something worth preserving, provided necessary improvements are made.

We admire the strength of our Panhellenic sisters and greatly appreciate their commitment to bettering this community. We commit fully and immediately to achieve and exceed every demand made in their Nov. 9 letter.

We are deeply sorry for the harm done by the system to which we contribute.

We recognize that these promises and apologies are merely words. They are not empty, for we mean them sincerely, but they are nothing without the actions that must accompany them. For that reason, we vow to create a series of actionable steps to work toward the resolution of these issues, and we will share them with the campus community within the next month. Until then, we have frozen all further fraternity programming so as to focus our time and effort on bettering ourselves and our community.

We look forward to becoming a safer, healthier and more inclusive chapter on this campus.

Delta Tau Delta