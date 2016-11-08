Jumbo Steps: Election sagas

I wonder if viewership ratings for “The Real Housewives of Whatever Botox County” have gone down this past year. Because, honestly, why tune into that sort of cheap entertainment when CNN and Fox News can give you even better drama? I mean, let’s be real: This election cycle has been a complete and utter s—show. And that’s quite unsettling.

Today is Tuesday, the day our cognitive dissonance gets stripped from us; the day we realize this twisted Trump-Hillary narrative is, in fact, nonfiction; the day we may decide on a whim to study abroad in Canada for the next four years; the day we learn who will preside over (or reign or destroy or terrorize — pick your poison) our country.

Who will our “Number 45” be? A (seemingly) benevolent advocate who thinks she can run a country correctly (but can’t run an email server right) or a bigoted misogynist who prefers to defame his opponent rather than beat her with logic?

Wow, I can hardly decide. They both sound so marvelous!

I am not impressed with our current selection of presidential candidates. In fact, I’m terrified with our selection. I’m embarrassed. I wonder what my international friends will think of the United States post-election. What about the pillars of the international community? Will the United States be respected more or less if a certain candidate prevails over the other? What about at the domestic level? Will my grandparents still receive Social Security? Will I have to enlist in a mandatory draft in the near future? What will happen to some of my undocumented friends?

In my opinion, our two major party candidates uphold such polarizing views of what the United States ought to become that the fate of our country is honestly a toss-up. The silver lining? We, as new voters, can influence this coin-toss. How? By deciding to vote.

I received my absentee voting ballot in the mail just a few days ago and deposited the California-bound envelope in the mailbox soon after that. I never thought mailing a couple pieces of paper would feel so weird, but it did. Upon hearing the thick envelope thud against the bottom of its tin receptacle, I was reminded of an important fact: I actually do have a say in this supposed train wreck.

I am humbled by my ability to partake in making such a selection. I’m fortunate to have an official say, no matter how numerically insignificant it may be.

If you are eligible to vote but have not done so yet, I urge you to hit the polls before the end of today. As hard as it may be, search for some merit in both major parties’ candidates and make an educated and informed choice — because your vote doesn’t affect just you. It affects me. It affects the wellbeing of your unborn child.

Your vote affects all aspects of everybody’s lives, either in some direct or nuanced way. You have no excuse not to cast a ballot.