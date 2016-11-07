Contact
Advertise
Classifieds
About
Donate
Contact
Advertise
Classifieds
About
Donate
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/rc?cs=53df72a3a2&cb==668339" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/mw/1.0/ai?auid=537194383&cs=53df72a3a2&cb==417423" border="0" alt=""></a>
The Tufts Daily
November 07, 2016
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=bb0124613b&cb=748097" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537193611&cs=bb0124613b&cb=70457" border="0" alt=""></a>
News
Features
Arts
Opinion
Editorial
Editorial: Reflections on political inclusivity
Point-Counterpoint: College rankings
Editorial: Supporting janitors’ contract negotiations now, in the future
Editorial: Why Tufts should continue to encourage gap years
View All
Sports
Columns
Multimedia
Archives
Blogs
Picture Tufts
Home
Opinion
Cartoon: Go vote!
Cartoon: Go vote!
CIVIC hosts debate between Tufts Democrats and...
Related News
Qatar’s got a brand new bag
New York Style Delhi: Leap of Faith
Cartoon: More Midterms
Copyrıght 2015 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Tufts Daily Photography
Donate