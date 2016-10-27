Jumping Hurdles: The problem with clubs

When I was a freshman, I was sure that college would be a time where I could totally reinvent myself. I played violin growing up, but decided to leave the orchestra geek in me behind and try something new when I came to Tufts. After all, I had come to Jumbo Days and seen firsthand just how many clubs there were, and how seemingly easy it was to get involved in something you really like.

So, I ditched my string music background and tried my hand at a bunch of different activities; I went to tons of GIMs and tried out for more clubs than I thought possible, certain that something would pan out. My first try was for a cappella, only to be completely devastated when that ended up not working out. So I picked myself up and tried for improv, making it to the final round of auditions only to be let down at the end. So then I looked around for a cheer club, only to find that it had dissolved in the past year due to a lack of a coach. I felt like a failure. I had come to college to reinvent myself and nothing worked out. I hadn’t even tried out for the orchestra because I was so sure I would find something else I wanted to do.

I realize now, two years later, that what happens your first semester of freshman year certainly does not dictate how the rest of college will play out. I’m now involved in clubs that I hadn’t even considered before — the Daily, for example — and I’m still shopping around for more. After all, it’s never too late to start something new.

It is interesting, though, how many people feel as though they don’t find an outlet for their creativity or passion. Many of my friends have told me they feel like getting into Tufts was the easy part — getting into clubs at Tufts, on the other hand, is a whole different challenge. And it’s true, to some extent — many performing groups are intensive, require long auditions and do not take many people. There are so many talented people at Tufts who may not get into the groups they want, which can be disappointing.

I’m seeing the process unfold right now, with the freshman from my Tufts Wilderness Orientation group. I’ve watched as many of them try out for clubs and not get in as I’ve seen get in, and I remember exactly how it feels. I wish I could go back in time and tell my freshman self that no matter what happens or how many clubs you get rejected from, it does not define your talents or abilities — the truth is, there just aren’t enough spots in all the clubs for the hundreds of talented students at this school.

If anything, not getting into clubs that you want can push you to explore options you may not have thought about before. I know I’ve delved into my love for writing because I was rejected from several performing arts groups, and looking back, I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I’m a firm believer that things happen for a reason, and I now know that clubs in college do not define people.