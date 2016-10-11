Indigenous People’s Day: A step toward greater inclusivity and awareness

Yesterday, Tufts celebrated its first Indigenous People’s Day just several months after faculty voted in favor of renaming the university holiday formerly recognized as Columbus Day. In addition to a break from classes, the day was commemorated with a celebration on the Academic Quad on Monday evening,with indigenous music, art and food.

Most of the country also enjoyed the day off yesterday, celebrating Columbus Day rather than Indigenous People’s Day. The difference between the two lies in more than just semantics — the new name is symbolic of honoring a people who have long been degraded by national esteem for Columbus, who was responsible for much of their anguish and demise. Tufts’ decision to dedicate the day to America’s indigenous people is admirable and representative of the culture of inclusivity for which the university should strive.

The idea for establishing Indigenous People’s Day was initiated by a December 2015 Tufts Community Union Senate resolution and was voted on by the Arts, Sciences and Engineering Faculty in February. The Senate resolution proposed both that the day be officially known as Indigenous People’s Day from then on and that the day include programming dedicated to the history of Native Americans.

Not only does the name change show a commitment to inclusivity, but it also demonstrates a university-wide recognition that paying homage to a history of colonization and decimation is not what the Tufts community stands for. Rather than honoring a man who played a key role in instigating years of violence and displacement, we should commemorate those affected by such acts. The activities on Monday evening were particularly significant in that they brought the Tufts community together to observe and appreciate indigenous culture. By redirecting the focus of the holiday to recognition, remembrance and historical truth, we stand in solidarity with Native American communities across the country, many of which still face the consequences of these historical events.



While renaming yesterday’s holiday is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, there is still more our community — and the rest of this country — can do to educate its citizens on our nation’s history. Firstly, we can work to incorporate a more substantial, objective education on Native American communities and culture. Due to the long-held celebration of holidays like Columbus Day and Thanksgiving, much native history is buried underneath historical esteem for the “heroic discovery” of America.

However, we must be learned on all sides of the story. In an effort to recover much of the history that is often sugar-coated or left behind, our celebration of Indigenous People’s Day should aim to educate as well as honor. This is why the inclusion of cultural events aimed at educating and raising awareness is an imperative component of the holiday’s celebration.

Celebrating Indigenous People’s Day will not right all of the wrongs done to Native Americans. However, this holiday should be applauded as an integral tool in making our campus more inclusive and more informed. So, from here on out, don’t just think of Indigenous People’s day as a day off from class; think of it as a celebration of a beautiful culture and a commemoration of the past.