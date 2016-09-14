Petition 15-31: Why you should support charter school expansion in November

A very visible number of Tufts students are already revving up to vote in the general election this November. And while Clinton, Trump and Johnson are discussed furiously, the local issues that affect our community are often brushed aside. Case in point: Petition 15-31, or “An Act to Allow Fair Access to Public Charter Schools.” This referendum would allow for the creation of 12 additional charter schools per year beyond the current cap of 120 charter schools within the state of Massachusetts. It’s expected to be especially important in cities like Boston or Somerville, where the number of charter schools is near or at the limit. If enacted, the referendum would provide thousands of underprivileged students with access to greater education and more opportunity. 

The creation and expansion of charter schools is often a controversial subject, especially within liberal circles. While proponents boast of the overwhelming success of many charter schools, outspoken critics, such as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, claim that their success is artificially produced. These critics allege that charter schools’ apparent success is merely a result of teachers who direct lesson plans toward the standardized tests used to evaluate the school’s’ performance. Teachers’ unions have also been constant critics of the schools, partly due to skepticism surrounding a charter schools’ incentive to “teach to the test,” but largely because charter school teachers are often not unionized, and thus greatly decrease the unions’ bargaining power. However, a 2014 study conducted by Sarah Cohodes of Harvard University found that Boston charter schools do not suffer the fate that critics like de Blasio claim they do. From her study, Cohodes concluded that although there are incentives to focus on frequently tested material, there was no evidence of this teach-for-the-test style pervading the classroom. 

Boston charter schools show remarkable effectiveness both in comparison to their public school counterparts and charter schools in other states. One study from the Center for Research on Educational Outcomes (CREDO) found that Massachusetts charter school students have significantly larger gains in math and reading than students enrolled in public schools. The study also found that the growth in learning rates were the largest that CREDO had seen in any state they had surveyed, suggesting that Massachusetts charter schools should serve as a model for other states looking to expand their programs.

The largest criticism of charter schools centers around their impact on local public schools. Firstly, many are concerned that money spent on charter schools is money not spent on public schools, and that public schools will become worse learning environments if they are competing for resources with local charter schools. Secondly, critics argue that as the better-performing students move out of local public schools, the average academic ability of students in those schools (and in turn, the test scores by which those schools are evaluated) will greatly decrease.

Yet, these same critics don’t denounce honors or AP students for leaving grade-level classes with less academic rigor, nor for using resources that may be more equitably spent on worse-performing students. Why would they? Few would claim that an AP teacher should be paid more because her students score higher on tests, and fortunately, that isn’t how funding for public and charter schools is evaluated either. A 2014 University of Arkansas nationwide study found that charter schools receive less funding per pupil than public schools. In other words, sending students to charter schools actually saves the school district money and allows public schools to use that extra money on higher salaries for teachers, new textbooks and better academic resources. 

Charter schools aren’t a catch-all solution to Massachusetts’ education problems. There will always be concerns about students who are unable to gain acceptance to charter schools being at a disadvantage, or about losing the brighter students in the public school system. But Massachusetts charter schools, with their high accountability, high expectations and high-achieving students, are often considered the gold standard for charter schools across the United States. Upholding this standard will provide students of the state — and students from Tufts’ local community — with greater opportunity for their own academic goals and for increased academic innovation. So, we encourage you to make it an absolute priority to vote on Nov. 8. And when you do, vote yes on Petition 15-31.

  • John Breen

    Public schools accept all students. Charters do not. Charters have significantly smaller
    English Language Learner and Special Education student populations. The charter
    schools situation in Michigan, Ohio and California is a mess. (Teaching to the test
    is not an issue – never was.)

    • jshore

      That’s right John, large urban districts educate students with moderate and high severity disabilities with programs in-house. When a High Severity disabled students wins a charter lottery seat, the charter school will reconvene the IEP meeting within 2 days, with all stakeholders including the sending school district. The charter school recommends a “private placement” which would come out of the sending district’s budget. The sending district doesn’t want to pay for private placement, so they say “No” we offer that program.” If the meeting is on Wednesday, the kid will find themselves back in BPS by Friday! DESE allows charter schools to do this!

      What I’ve come to realize is that many people outside the school system don’t understand what is going on in urban schools. Many suburban schools and towns send their high severity disabled students outside to private placements or collaboratives. That students test scores don’t effect the sending school or district’s test scores. In Boston, and other large urban cities, we educate students with moderate and high severity disabilities in programs, in-house, in traditional school buildings. These are students who will never pass MCAS!

      If a high severity program is assigned to a school, that schools PPI level will drop before a student walks in the door, and the districts PPI level is determined by the lowest performing school in the district. This is why you will see urban SWD programs moving around to various city schools, sometimes every year, under parent protest that their child needs continuity. It is not that the district is trying to accommodate or decrease the student’s transportation time or that the program is moving closer to where these students live. These programs are being strategically moved into traditional schools that can stand the hit! This is all a sham and at this point I’ve come to believe it is intentional!

      Don’t Be Hoodwinked! Vote NO on 2! KEEP THE CAP!

  • jshore

    The author of this article is misinformed and misinforming, and considering this is Tufts, an institution I respect, it is disappointing. Perhaps the author does not have all the information. The 7,600 students attending 24 Boston Charter schools receive 42% of the net Chapter 70 funding, whereas 57,000 students in 124 Boston Public Schools receive 58% of the net Chapter 70 funding. Only 12% of Boston’s students attend charter schools, yet charters receive a whopping 42% of the State’s education funding for the city and charters are not servicing the neediest special education and ELL students! Where toney suburbs send their severely special ed children to private placements, large urban cities, like Boston, educate these children in-house. Traditional public schools are educating these children and with 24 charter schools in Boston, the highest in the state of 81, with far less money allocated for them.

    Many people not involved in education might not understand that charter school students are “average” funded and not “weight” funded for the students they serve. Let me explain “weighted student funding” in Boston Public Schools (BPS) first. In 2015/16 a “base” regular ed student cost $4,028. A “high risk” grade 9 student cost $4,834. An ELL 4,995. A Low Severity Resource Room cost $8,056. A High Severity disability like Autism costs $21,350. Now a student can have multiple category and would get the extra funding associated with it. For example, an ELL student who was also a resource room student would get $9023. ($4,028.(base) + $967 (ELL) + $4,028 (low severity) = $9023.

    Charters Schools are “average” funded. They are not “weight” funded by the students they serve, but by the average of the sending district, in this case BPS, spends on ALL its students. In 2015/2016, to educate a Regular Ed student in BPS cost $4,834. However, when you add the cost of all the BPS Special Ed & ELL/LEP students, the cost averages out to $15,227. Charters are paid the average $15,227.per student even though their population of students is mostly Regular Ed ($4,834) and in no way reflects the demographic of the Boston Public Schools!

    Given this “average” funding of charter students, you can see where district schools are left without the money to service the Special Education and English Language Learners, and other children that remain in our traditional schools. It’s why charter schools have fought to keep students “average funded” on the Chapter 70 budget and are against being funded like METCO, the MA School Choice Program, or as a line item on the state budget requiring legislative appropriation.

    In a recent report about Boston Charter Schools by MIT researcher Elizabeth Setren. She noted that

    – “Boston Charter schools remove special needs classifications and move special education students to more inclusive settings at the time of enrollment.”

    – “Charter enrollment nearly doubles the likelihood that a student in special education at the time of the lottery loses this classification by the beginning of the following school year.”

    – “Moreover, charters are three times as likely to remove an ELL classification.”

    – “Charters are also three times more likely than traditional public schools to move special education students into general education classrooms.”

    – “Schools are only legally obligated to provide special education or ELL services to students with special needs classifications. Therefore, the higher rate of classification removal in charter schools likely results in baseline special needs students receiving fewer special education and ELL services. Additionally,students who are moved to more inclusive classrooms spend less time receiving services.”

    As a Boston Public School Teacher, Ms. Setren’s findings gave me pause, and I have to ask is removing the “special needs classification at the time of enrollment” one of the miracles of walking in the door of a charter school?

    Removing the “special needs classification at the time of enrollment” and ELL designations indicates to me that the charter school has absolved themselves of the responsibility of providing a licensed Special Education or ELL teacher as required by law even for charter schools! Frankly, I don’t know how they do that legally without an IEP meeting. Do they just get the parents to sign-off on it? It also explains to me why I see many of these charter schools scampering to find certified Special Ed and ELL staff when they are about to come up for their 5 year review or if they are put on probation because of it. Considering that charter schools serve mostly regular ed kids, why aren’t they using all that extra money they take from us to service the few SPED and ELL students they do have correctly and why aren’t they following the law. The only Boston charter school that even came close to the BPS demographic of SPED students was Dorchester Collegiate and DESE Commissioner Chester shut that down in June!

    It seems simple enough but when you have all the information, you start to ask yourself why one parent’s “choice” is allowed when it negatively effects the traditional schools attended by the majority of students. There are “fixed costs” to running a school. Even one student who leaves for a charter school creates a ripple effect in the school they are leaving. The financial impact of money “following the child” to a charter school affects the remaining public school students. When multiple students leave a public school, taking money that had been budgeted for their education with them, the effects can shake an entire school’s district.

    Don’t Be Hoodwinked! Vote NO on #2! KEEP THE CAP!

  • Monk

    Aren’t Charter schools still public schools but without the culture of mediocrity or the inertia of teacher’s unions? If Charter schools provide an alternative to families that actually value education, why limit them?

