Tisch Library, Edward Ginn Library and Eaton Hall will each be offering extended late night study hours during reading period and finals week this semester.

Tisch Library: began Dec. 11, ends Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.

Sunday: general hours 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., extended study until 6 a.m.

Monday-Thursday: general hours 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., extended study until 6 a.m.

Friday: general hours 8 a.m. to midnight, extended study until 6 a.m.

Saturday: general hours 10 a.m. to midnight, extended study until 6 a.m.

Ginn Library: began Dec. 5, ends Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.

Sunday: general hours 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., no extended study

Monday-Thursday: general hours 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., no extended study

Friday: general hours 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., extended study until 1 a.m.

Saturday: general hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., extended study until 1 a.m.

Eaton Hall: begins Dec. 13, ends Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.

Sunday: general hours 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., extended study until 6 a.m.

Monday-Thursday: general hours 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., extended study until 6 a.m.

Friday: general hours 8 a.m. to midnight, extended study until 6 a.m.

Saturday: general hours 10 a.m. to midnight, extended study until 6 a.m.

Eaton Hall Computer Lab: begins Dec. 13, ends Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.

Every day: open 24 hours