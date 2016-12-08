Police Briefs – Dec. 7

Speaking Ill

Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) officers and Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) responded to a student who reported not feeling well at Olin Language Center on Dec. 1 at 8:30 a.m. The student said she had a headache and felt generally ill. After being checked by TEMS, members she was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

In Fire Straights

On Dec. 1 at 11:50 p.m., TUPD officers went with the Somerville Fire Department to 14 Sawyer Ave., the location of the Alpha Phi sorority house, to investigate a triggered fire alarm. The cause of the alarm was discovered to be a hair straightener used by one of the students. The area was checked by the fire department and the alarm system was reset.

Nobody’s Home

After a noise complaint on Dec. 3 at 11 p.m., TUPD officers were dispatched to Latin Way Apartments. The officers confirmed the noise but were unable to make contact with the students, meaning that no one would identify themselves as residents of the suite. People in the entire suite therefore written up and a notice was sent to the Dean of Student Affairs.

A Caught Camera

TUPD received a report of a theft from a student on Dec. 5 at 2:22 p.m. The student had left a camera on a shelf in the gym of the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center for about an hour and discovered it missing upon his return. The camera is owned by Tufts’ Film and Media Studies program. The camera has not yet been recovered.