Fletcher delegates represent Tufts at COP 22 in Morocco

Delegates from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy represented Tufts at the 22nd session of the Conference of Parties (COP 22) in Marrakech, Morocco from November 7 to 18. The conference included delegates and organizations from all over the world coming together to undertake efforts to check climate change and preserve the environment for future generations.

Fatima Quraishi, Fletcher student and COP 22 delegate, said some of the topics discussed at the event included climate financing, renewable energy sources and a smooth shift in industrialization policy for transitioning and developing economies.

Kelly Sims Gallagher, director of the Center for International Environment and Resource Policy (CIERP) at Fletcher, was one of the professors involved in sending delegates to the conference. According to Gallagher, the observer status granted to Tufts in United Nations climate change negotiations allowed the delegates, all of whom were involved in the Tufts Institute of the Environment (TIE), to be directly in touch with international environmental policy trends.

“Participation of the [TIE] in events such as COP 22 fosters the creation of new partnerships and collaborations with academic, governmental and non-governmental parties, thus bringing opportunities back to Tufts’ faculty and students on campus,” Gallagher told the Daily in an email.

Vasundhara Jolly, another Fletcher student and delegate at the conference, said all resolutions at a COP session require unanimous support in order to pass.

Quraishi explained that COP 21, which took place last year, brought nations together to take steps to combat climate change by signing the Paris Agreement, the world’s first comprehensive agreement aimed at combating climate change.

“The COP 22 was like an implementation COP, in which the countries came together in order to decide how to go about the terms of the Paris Agreement,” she said.

Quraishi explained that the conference was divided into two zones for different participants – the blue zone and green zone.

“The blue zone is for official negotiations, while the green zone is open to all participants, such as NGOs, attending the conference,” she said.

Quraishi said that, as someone interested in international environmental policy and climate change, the conference provided a positive learning experience for students in the Tufts delegation.

The standpoint of the United States on climate policy was one that drew attention, Jolly said.

“It was interesting to see the stance of the United States at the conference, given the recent elections and change in approach regarding climate change,” she said.

Jolly added that Tufts’ booth at the conference facilitated interaction and exchange of ideas and information with delegates from other nations as well as experts and leaders in the field of climate policy.

Aside from learning about policy, Fletcher students also took the chance to network, according to Gallagher.

“Building such connections paves the way for professional as well as academic opportunities, such as internships and jobs with top environmental agencies,” she said.

Quraishi said that while COP 22 saw nations come together to cooperate and combine efforts to battle climate change, negotiations did not end with the conference. Rather, the battle against climate change will be a continued effort over the coming years, she said.