Events on the Hill: Dec. 5

MONDAY

“Feeding Illusions: Agribusiness, Family Farmers and the Future of Food”

Details: Timothy Wise will be presenting his research from the past three years on farming policy and the well-being of farmers in Malawi, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia, India and Mexico.

When and Where: 12:30 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Cabot Intercultural Center, Room 703

Sponsor: Global Development And Environment Institute

“In the Wake: On Blackness and Being – A book talk with Christina Sharpe”

Details: Sharpe will discuss the continuing after-effects of slavery on black lives and artistic production and strategies for living in diaspora.

When and Where: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Fung House

Sponsor: Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program

TUESDAY

Avie’s Dreams: Black Queer Feminist Coloring Book Night

Details: Afro-futurist author Makeda Lewis will be discussing her book “Avie’s Dreams,” while attendees will be encouraged to craft and color.

When and Where: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Women’s Center

Sponsor: LGBT Center, Africana Center and Women’s Center

WEDNESDAY

“SURGE 2016 – Sino-U.S. Relations in a Trump Presidency”

Details: Boston College Professor of Political Science Robert Ross will discuss President Barack Obama’s legacy after his shift to Asia and what the presidency of President-elect Donald Trump means for the future.

When and Where: 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Paige Hall, Crane Room

Sponsor: Tufts SURGE

THURSDAY

“Civic Life Lunches: David Simas”

Details: Special Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Political Strategy and Outreach David Simas will be visiting Tufts for lunch and a discussion of politics.

When and Where: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Dowling Hall, Room 745A

Sponsor: Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life

FRIDAY

“Seventh Annual Women’s Center Symposium on Gender and Culture”

Details: The Women’s Center is hosting their annual symposium covering topics ranging from legacies of violence in the United States, narrative, queerness and many more.

When and Where: 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Sophia Gordon Hall, Multipurpose Room

Sponsor: Tufts Women’s Center