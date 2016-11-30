Sociology Lecturer Katy Vecitis passes away Sunday

Professor Katy Vecitis, a lecturer in the Department of Sociology, died on Sunday after being ill throughout the fall semester and taking a medical leave of absence several weeks ago.

Chair of the Department of Sociology Pawan Dhingra was unable to provide specific information about Vecitis’ illness in an email that was sent to sociology majors and minors and students in the two classes she had been teaching this semester.

“This is such a loss for her family and for the university,” Dhingra wrote. “[Vecitis] quickly became a beloved instructor and taught here for many years.”

According to Dhingra, in addition to teaching, Vecitis performed stand-up comedy.

“We as a faculty laughed with her … and talked about courses, pedagogy and research,” he wrote.

Dhingra added that Vecitis taught courses on youth culture and other topics, in addition to her speciality in deviant behavior and crime, justice and media.

Dhingra said that Vecitis’ health had deteriorated significantly over the last two semesters.

“[Vecitis] prioritized her teaching and ultimately took medical leaves when it was clear that was best for her and the classes,” Dhingra wrote. “Even then she expressed a desire to return to the classroom when she was up for it.”

A remembrance for Vecitis will be held in Eaton 124 at 12 p.m. on Dec. 5, Dhingra wrote.