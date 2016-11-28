Events on the Hill: Nov. 28, 2016

MONDAY

“Liberal Arts Distribution Requirements: Your Thoughts!”

Details: This is the first in a series of meetings to evaluate the liberal arts curriculum and make suggestions to change or improve it. Pizza will be served.

When and Where: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Alumnae Lounge

Sponsor: Tufts Community Union Senate

“The Magnitsky Case: What a Death in a Moscow Prison Means for U.S. Future with Russia”

Details: Congressman Jim McGovern and Bill Browder, the founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, will be discussing the case of Sergei Magnitsky, Browder’s lawyer, who was imprisoned, tortured and killed after exposing financial fraud by the Russian government, and how it relates to the larger question of U.S.-Russia relations.

When and Where: 5:30p.m.-7 p.m., Cabot Intercultural Center, ASEAN Auditorium

Sponsor: Institute for Business in the Global Context

TUESDAY

“Foreign Policy in the Digital Age with Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg”

Details: Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, former Minister of Defense under German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will be discussing the future of the technology and digital sectors and how they interact with foreign policy.

When and Where: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Cabot Intercultural Center, Room 205

Sponsor: Institute for Global Leadership

THURSDAY

“Civic Science Roundtable Series: Human Cloning: What Can We Do? What Should We Do?”

Details: Professor of Oral Pathology at Tufts Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences Jonathan Garlick will be hosting a conversation on the questions surrounding human cloning and give students knowledge on the subject so they may carry on the discussion with others.

When and Where: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center

Sponsor: Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life

FRIDAY

“Supply Drive for Standing Rock”

Details: Indigenous People’s Day at Tufts is collecting warm winter clothes, tents, sleeping bags and other materials to help winterize the camp made by protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline At Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.

When and Where: 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Tufts LGBT Center

Sponsor: Indigenous People’s Day at Tufts

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“The Second Annual Conference on Gender and International Affairs”

Details: Keynote speakers, panelists and discussion groups from the Fletcher School and the Greater Boston area will address this year’s conference theme: “Gender Sensitive Leadership: Putting Theory into Practice.”

When and Where: Friday: 4:30-9 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Cabot Intercultural Center, ASEAN Auditorium