Police Briefs: Nov. 21

Meal Swipe

A student alerted the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16 that her laptop had been stolen. The student had left her backpack in the Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center the previous night. When she went to retrieve the backpack the next day, she found her laptop missing, although everything else was present. The item has not yet been located and the incident is currently under investigation.

Dog Bite

A Tufts-affiliated individual reported an incident of a dog bite to TUPD at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6. The individual, who was not a student, was walking down Boston Avenue when a “big black dog” tried to bite him. The dog missed and bit his coat. No medical attention was needed. The animal’s owner is unknown. Animal Control was informed about the incident.

No More Cuddles

A Tufts student reported a case of theft from the front of Olin Center at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 17. He had left his six-foot-tall teddy bear on the bench outside of Olin Center when he went to the bathroom inside the building. When he returned, the bear had disappeared. The bear has since been returned, according to the student.

Soiled

A Tufts student reported to TUPD at 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 19 that his car had been vandalized. The vehicle had been parked in the lot next to Bray Laboratory. During the night, someone had thrown a bag of potting soil on the car. The soil was cleaned off the car and there was no permanent damage. The incident is under investigation.

Bad Hair Day

The Somerville Fire Department and TUPD were called to 14 Sawyer Ave., the location of Alpha Phi sorority, at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 19 in response to a fire alarm. A student had set off the fire alarm while blow-drying her hair. The fire department checked the system and authorized a reset.