Dr. Islam receives recognition from the United Nations for his research in predicting cholera outbreaks

Dr. Shafiqul Islam of received recognition for the International Prize for Water from the United Nations on Nov. 2nd. He was recognized for developing a solution that prevents cholera outbreaks. Islam is a professor in both the Department of Civil and Environmental engineering and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. He is also the director of the Water Diplomacy Program.

According to Dr. Islam, cholera is a bacteria in water that kills within a day of infection without correct treatment. After 8 -10 years, his research group and himself has been working on a way to minimize cholera outbreaks, he said, in a phone interview.

When asked about how he felt about receiving the award, he said that he felt “honored and humble” that he has been “recognized [for] years of interdisciplinary research.”

He clarified that he did not do this on his own. He collaborated with two of his Ph.D students that recently graduated from Tufts University: Dr. Ali Akanda of University of Rhode Island and Dr. Antarpreet Julia of West Virginia University. He also noted that the research findings were developed from a collaboration between Tufts University and University of Maryland.

Dr. Islam mentioned that “[cholera outbreaks] continue to be a major health factor particularly to south asia, south africa, and etc.” He explained that “the bacteria can live in two distinct environments: the microenvironment of the human body and the microenvironment of salty water.” He and his research team came up with “predicting cholera outbreaks from space using satellites [which allows us to] mobilize resources to highly vulnerable groups” before the outbreak occurs. He specifically said he hopes that his findings can help minimize cholera outbreaks in the future.

For example, Dr. Islam said by looking at the data we can predict that “3 months from now there is a significant cholera outbreak in Mozambique.” Through prediction, we can actively aim to prevent it, said Islam.

Dr. Islam emphasized that treatment for cholera is simple: “[With] a glass of water full of salt and sugar…if you [drink] this for 24 hours, cholera will essentially get out of your system. if not, you may get killed [due to] dehydration.” He also stated that the deaths from cholera does not have to happen, and that if we can make good cholera outbreak prediction, we can minimize cholera.

When asked about how he felt after receiving the International Award for Water, he stated that “receiving the award was very humbling..I hope…that it has created a global attention to this problem. It can help us develop awareness [about cholera outbreaks].”