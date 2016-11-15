Police Briefs – Nov. 14

Collision Course

Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to a motor vehicle accident on Winthrop Street at 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. One vehicle was a Tufts-affiliated vehicle while the other was a non-Tufts vehicle. The cars collided, resulting in no injuries but minor damage to the cars. A report was filed withTUPD about the incident and TUPD officers advised those involved on how to file an insurance claim.

Shattered

After receiving an anonymous report at 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 10 about a broken window at Curtis Hall, TUPD officers and facilities responded to the scene. The window was at the lower side near the basement area of the building. It is not known how the window was broken. Nothing inside the lab bordering the window was stolen. Facilities workers covered the window with a small piece of wood. The window is scheduled to be repaired soon.

Watch Your Step

A student injured their ankle at 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Pearson Chemical Laboratory, prompting a TUPD and Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) response. The student was injured while stepping off a stool. TEMS splinted the ankle with an ice pack, and the student was taken to the hospital for further examination.

Spitfire

TUPD responded to an alert of a “trouble alarm” at Sophia Gordon Hall at midnight on Nov. 11. The cause of the alarm was someone frying with olive oil. As it was not a fire alarm, there was no response from local fire departments. The panel was reset and the noise stopped.