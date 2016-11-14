Events on the Hill this week: Nov. 14

MONDAY

“Between the Headlines: Tufts Observer and sexual harassment, the election and related topics”

Details: Faculty from the Department of Sociology will be holding a discussion on pertinent campus and national issues and where to go from here.

When and Where: 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., Eaton Hall, Room 124

Sponsor: Department of Sociology

TUESDAY

“Global Fever: The Intersection of Climate Change & Human Health”

Details: GlobeMed at Tufts will be discussing climate change’s effects on global health through agriculture, nutrition, air pollution, displacement, epidemiology, natural disasters and other mediums. The speaker panel features Adjunct Professor of Public Health at the Tufts University School of Medicine Barry Levy, Program Leader in Climate, Energy and Health at the Harvard School of Public Health’s Center for Health and the Global Environment Jonathan Buonocore and Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering David Gute.

When and Where: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Barnum Hall, Room 104

Sponsor: GlobeMed at Tufts

WEDNESDAY

“Community Teach-In for #HaltTheHike”

Details: Tufts Student Action will be teaching anyone interested about their efforts to stop tuition increases and to increase financial transperancy within the university. They will be going over their demands, efforts and ways those interested can get involved.

When and Where: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Eaton Hall, Room 202

Sponsor: Tufts Student Action

“From Flint, Michigan to Civic Science: Water, Health, Race and Environmental Justice”

Details: Professor of Oral Pathology Jonathan Garlick and John Rumpler (LA ’88) will discuss drinking water safety and who is at risk. They will also talk about last year’s contamination of Flint’s drinking water, how people can make a difference, whether there are other cases like Flint and safe drinking water’s future in the United States.

When and Where: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Crane Room

Sponsor: Center for Interdisciplinary Studies, Jonathan M. Tisch College for Civic Life