Students convene on Academic Quad, express post-election hopes, fears

Approximately 75 Tufts students gathered on the Academic Quad last night to express their thoughts and feelings following Tuesday’s presidential election results at an event titled “A Light on the Hill.”

First-year Pedro Lazo-Rivera, one of the event organizers, described the event as a chance to provide a sense of community and hope, while encouraging students not to give up.

One student compared today’s experience to mourning someone’s death. She did not want to discuss politics but found comfort in surrounding herself with others.

“To have my parents say they haven’t felt this way since 9/11, it hit home,” another student said.

One student also reminded her peers of all of the work that Tufts students and other Massachusetts residents did to keep New Hampshire blue and send its first all-female delegation to the U.S. Congress in January.

Many echoed sentiments of shifting attention to the future, referencing the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election. Multiple students also reminded their peers of first lady Michelle Obama’s words at the Democratic National Convention, “When they go low, we go high.”