Police Briefs – Nov. 10

Bombs away!

The Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) and the Somerville Fire Department were called to the Theta Delta Chi fraternity house after receiving a report that a fire alarm that had gone off on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Students at the house claimed they had found a small, red ball with a fuse and had decided to light it. This ball was actually a smoke bomb and when set off, the resulting smoke spread quickly. The scene was checked thoroughly and the fire alarm was reset.

Fanning the flames

After receiving a fire alarm alert at 8:57 p.m. on Oct. 25 from the Russian Culture House at 101 Talbot Ave., TUPD officers and the Somerville Fire Department arrived at the scene to find an active fire. The electric fire originated from the bathroom fan on the second floor of the building. The firefighters had to discharge fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire. The building saw fire damage, and temporary on-campus housing was offered to all of the residents by the Office of Residential Life and Learning.

TUPD received a larceny report from the same address on Nov. 4 at 3:50 p.m. Once the fire repairs were completed and the students returned to their residence, some students found some of their personal items missing. The incident is still under investigation.

Sunny-side up

A fire alarm that was set off at Bush Hall on Oct. 25 at 7:07 p.m. prompted a response by TUPD and the Somerville Fire Department. When officers investigated they smelled burnt food in the kitchen caused by an over-cooked egg sandwich. The area was checked and a reset of the alarm was authorized.

100 percent containment

A lab experiment caught fire in Pearson Chemistry Laboratory on Oct. 26 at 1:13 p.m., prompting a TUPD response. The incident was reported by phone call rather than from an alarm, as the experiment had been contained within a vented, hooded lab unit designed to contain fumes produced by experiments. The fire did not spread.

Taking a turn for the worse

A female student on a scooter collided with a construction excavator at noon on Oct. 27. The incident occurred on the intersection of Packard Avenue and Professors Row. The student was trying to take a turn on her rented scooter when the scooter malfunctioned and she turned directly into the vehicle. The student was uninjured, but the scooter was slightly damaged.

“Poo poo cachoo”

TUPD discovered graffiti in the women’s restroom of the Granoff Music Center on Oct. 28 at 11:20 a.m. when they were called about the issue. An unknown individual had written the words “Poo poo cachoo” in black marker on one of the stalls. There was a notable lack of profanity in the graffiti. Facilities Services was brought in to clean the graffiti off. The incident is still being investigated.

Taken tech

TUPD received a call after multiple Tufts students had their possessions stolen at 8-10 Whitfield Road, the location of the Milne House. The theft occurred at some point during a registered party at the address. Some of the items stolen include computers, iPhones and a bag. It was reported that there were individuals not affiliated with Tufts at the event. The incident is under active investigation. As of yet, none of the items have been recovered.

Pumpkin pranks

Multiple Tufts students were found by TUPD officers on the roof of the Campus Center and of Dewick MacPhie Dining Hall at 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 30. The students in question were caught while trying to place pumpkins on the roofs. The students were informed that they had violated university rules and regulations and were referred to the Dean’s Office for further disciplinary action.