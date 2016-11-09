Republicans hold House of Representatives

With 47 House of Representatives seats competitively contested according to CBS, the Democrats faced a challenge in retaking the chamber. The Republicans entered the election with 247 seats and the Democrats held 188, giving the GOP a 59-seat majority. The New York Times currently expects the Democrats to pick up around 10 seats, bringing the Republicans’ lead back to 2012 levels.

The Democrats were projected to win New Hampshire’s 1st district where incumbent Rep. Frank Guinta (R) and Carol Shea-Porter (D) are running against each other for the fourth time, but Shea-Porter leads 45 percent to 42 percent, with 91 percent reporting at press time.

While 14 of the New York Times’ 18 “Tossup Seats'” results are still being counted at press time, Republicans boast leads in 13 of the 18 races.

At press time, 169 seats are called for the Democrats and 231 for the Republicans and the New York Times’ live prediction puts the final result at 196-240 in favor of the Republicans.