Events on the Hill this week: Nov. 7

MONDAY

“Dancing Against the Law: Critical Moves in Bangalore’s Queer Nightlife”

Details: Kareem Khubchandani, assistant professor in the Department of Drama and Dance and a faculty member of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, will speak about LGBTQ rights and protest in India, focusing on the dance ban rather than on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalizes sodomy and has been the focus of recent activism.

Where and When: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sophia Gordon Hall

Sponsor: Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies

“Tufts Against Genocide Presents: An Evening with a Rwandan Genocide Survivor”

Details: Hyppolite Ntigurirwa, a survivor of the Rwandan Genocide, will be performing his play “How Can You Say That?” which tells the story of growing up during a genocide.

When and Where: 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Tufts Hillel

Sponsor: Tufts Hillel, Tufts Against Genocide, The Cummings Foundation, Tufts Drama and Dance Department, Art Connect International and Life Story Theater

TUESDAY

“Election Night Extravaganza”

Details: Election results, news reports and interviews will be streamed live as Tufts faculty members and student emcees provide their input and coverage. There will also be comedy performances and a special menu put together by Tufts Dining.

When and Where: 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Mayer Campus Center

Sponsor: Experimental College, Office for Campus Life, JumboVote, Department of Political Science, Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, Tufts Democrats, Tufts Republicans

WEDNESDAY

“Tufts Community Post-Debate Dialogue”

Details: Snacks, button makers, markers and music will be provided at Tisch College’s final event in its election dialogue series. Participants will be encouraged to express themselves in writing or drawing and discuss the election outcome.

When and Where: 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Lincoln Filene Hall, Rabb Room

Sponsor: Office of the Provost, Tisch College, University Chaplaincy, Office of Student Affairs