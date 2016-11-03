Class of 2018 elects Mihm, Sossenheimer in special TCU Senate election

Claudia Mihm and Anna Sossenheimer of the Class of 2018 were elected to Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate in a special election yesterday. Three candidates — Mihm, Sossenheimer and Justin Will — ran for the two open junior class senator seats.

Both Mihm and Sossenheimer said they are excited about their victories and are enthusiastic to begin working as senators.

“I am very humbled and very grateful that I have the opportunity to serve Tufts,” Sossenheimer said. “I’m very excited to … learn from others.”

Mihm said she was looking forward to opening up conversations with students of all identities and increase Senate access for them.

“I think that having this opportunity to come into the Senate as a junior is really valuable, because I know what Tufts is about and what the Tufts experience is, but I haven’t really been in a place to make real change and have the amazing access and resources that Senate has,” she said.

According to the TCU Elections Commission (ECOM) Public Relations Chair Whitney Miller, voter turnout for the election was 13.19 percent.

Miller said elections are usually held during the spring for the upcoming year. Yesterday’s special election was held because two senators for the Class of 2018 recently resigned and the spots needed to be filled.

“According to our bylaws, if members of senate/CSL/the judiciary resign, then ECOM attempts to fill these spots so that these groups can continue to function to their full potential,” Whitney told the Daily in an email.