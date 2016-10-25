Police Briefs – Oct. 24

The Sign of the Thief

Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report on Oct. 17 at 11:20 a.m. about a Tufts building sign stolen from the front of the Community Relations Office at 21 Bellevue St. at some point over the weekend. The sign has not yet been recovered.

Bumper Cars

A minor motor vehicle accident occurred in the parking lot behind Packard Hall on Oct. 18 at 11:40 a.m., prompting a response by TUPD. The accident was a collision between a Tufts University vehicle and a non-Tufts vehicle. There were no injuries, although the non-university vehicle did sustain some minor damage.

Burnt Out

TUPD and the Somerville Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 101 Talbot Ave. on Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. The cause of the alarm was smoke from burnt food. The fire department checked the area and allowed the alarm to be reset.

Running Away

A student reported that his wallet had been stolen on Oct. 19 at 11:00 a.m. He was running near the Ellis Oval and had placed his wallet in his sweatshirt, leaving both beside the track as he went on his run. When he returned, he found the wallet missing. The wallet has not yet been recovered.

Trigger Happy

A fire alarm was set off at Lewis Hall on Oct. 22 at 2 a.m., prompting a response by TUPD and the Somerville Fire Department. The alarm was set off by a discharged fire extinguisher. There was no sign indicating who had used the extinguisher. The fire department checked the area before authorizing the reset of the system.

Red-handed

A student at the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center reported a finger injury on Oct. 23 at 4:45 p.m. TUPD and Tufts Emergency Medical Services responded to the call. The student, who sustained the injury from playing rugby, was transported to the hospital for further treatment.