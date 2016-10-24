TCU Senate meets to review club funding requests

The Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate met yesterday evening in the Sophia Gordon Hall Multipurpose Room to approve funding requests.

After completing roll call, Senate began reviewing funding increase requests submitted by 12 campus groups.

Senate passed the Allocations Board’s recommendations to allocate an additional $3,545 to BlackOut Step Team, $1,450 to the Tufts chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers, $1,074 to Tufts Financial Group, $8,596 to the Association of Latin American Students, $174 to the History Society, $200 to Tufts Friends of Israel, $318.12 to the Muslim Students Association, $3,231 to Tufts Podcast Network, $2,100 to the Ballroom Dance Team, $225 to GlobeMed, $364 to Tufts Premedical Society and $100 to Torn Ticket II.

Parliamentarian Adam Rapfogel, a sophomore, announced that there were no resolutions to review this week.

Recognition Chair of the TCU Judiciary Meg Kenneally, a junior, then explained that the Judiciary has not approved any new clubs for recognition.

Before Senate went into closed session, first-year senator Pedro Lazo-Rivera announced that he was interested in opening an inquiry into the university’s sexual assault prevention training, noting that he was looking for collaborators on the project.

Asian American Community Representative Jacqueline Chen, a sophomore, also added that a candidate’s meeting for students interested in running in the Class of 2018’s upcoming special election will be held on at 9 p.m. on Wednesday in Mayer Campus Center Room 12.