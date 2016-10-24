Events on the Hill

TUESDAY

“After the Oath: Policy Questions for a New President with Kelly Sims Gallagher and Michele L. Malvesti”

Details: Adam Reilly, host of WGBH’s “The Scrum,” will moderate a discussion with Associate Professor Kelly Sims Gallagher and Professor of the Practice Michele L. Malvesti from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy about the major policy issues the next president will face after the election.

When and Where: 6-7:30 p.m., Boston Anthenaeum, 10 1/2 Beacon Street

WEDNESDAY

“Who’s Serving, Who’s Benefitting and What’s the Value? Featuring Wendy Spencer”

Details: Wendy Spencer, CEO of Corporation for National and Community Service, which oversees AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and the Social Innovation Fund is the speaking as the kickoff event for the Tufts Social Impact Network.

When and Where: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sackler Building, Boston campus

Sponsors: Tisch College of Citizenship and Public Service

THURSDAY

“Queer Theory Lecture Series: “Unruly Visions: The Aesthetic Practices of Queer Diaspora”

Details: As a part of the Queer Theory Lecture Series, Gayatri Gopinath will draw on her new book project, which shares the title of the event, to delve into the works of queer diasporic writers and artists from the southern hemisphere.

When and Where: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Alumnae Lounge

Sponsors: Tufts LGBT Center and Center for Race, Colonialism and Diaspora Studies

“Question 2 Forum”

Details: Professor Steve Cohen will moderate a discussion on Question 2, which concerns charter schools, with panelists State Sen. Pat Jehlen, a representative from the Massachusetts Teachers Association, Massachusetts State Director for Families for Excellent Schools Keri Lorenzo and Massachusetts State Director for Democrats for Education Reform Liam Kerr.

When and Where: 7-8:30 p.m., Cabot 205

Sponsors: Department of Political Science, Department of Education and Tisch College

FRIDAY

“Standing Rock Teach-in”

Details: The first day of a two-day teach-in on the Standing Rock protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline. The event will feature panels and discussions on a variety of issues including sovereignty, colonial law, sex trafficking and water rights.

When and Where: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Terrace Room, Paige Hall

Sponsors: Departments of Education and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Tufts

Co-sponsored by: Diversity Fund, Office of the Chief Diversity Officer and Associate Provost, Department of Sociology, Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora, The LGBT Center, Department of Anthropology, Tisch College of Civic Life, Center for Interdisciplinary Studies, Office of the Dean of Arts and Sciences, Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, Women’s Center, Environmental Studies Program, Peace and Justice Studies, Pluralism Initiative, Tufts; and The Consortium for Graduate Studies in Gender, Culture, Women, & Sexuality at MIT

SATURDAY

The Fletcher Conference on Religion, Law and Diplomacy

Details: The day-long conference will host a variety of speakers and panels to address the relationship between states and religion in societies all over the world. This year’s theme is “Human Security.”

When and Where: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., ASEAN Auditorium