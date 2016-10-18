Police Briefs – Oct. 18

The Great Divider

Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report from a university staff member about a stolen room partition on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. The staff member had brought the room partition to Cabot Intercultural Center but found it missing when he later returned. It has not yet been found. A follow-up has been planned with Custodial and Facilities Services to see if it might have been moved by a worker.

Handle with Care

TUPD and Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) responded to a report of a student who had accidentally cut herself on glass lab equipment in the Pearson Chemical Lab on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. The student sustained a minor cut, which was cleaned and bandaged by TEMS.

Swiped

A student reported to TUPD on Oct. 8 at 11:50 a.m. that she had seen fraudulent charges on her debit card. She cancelled the card after seeing the charges. The incident is currently under investigation by TUPD.

Out of Commission

A male student reported finding damage to his bicycle to TUPD on Oct. 11 at 5:45 p.m. The bicycle was parked outside of Latin Way Apartments at a bicycle rack. The student discovered that the rear tire of the bicycle had been bent.

Without a Trace

TUPD received a report of a stolen bicycle on Oct. 12 at 1:15 p.m.. The student reported that he had attached his bicycle to a sign post on the grass outside of Latin Way Apartments. The incident is currently under investigation by TUPD.

Balancing Act

A person fell off of his bicycle on Oct. 14 at 4:45 p.m on the intersection of Professors Row and College Avenue. The incident prompted a response by TUPD, TEMS and the Somerville Fire Department. It is unknown if the injured person was a student. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for further examination.

Foul Play

A person’s car was damaged near the baseball field on Oct. 16 at midnight. The car was hit by a foul ball from the field, which cracked the windshield. He was advised by TUPD on how to get his windshield replaced and how to file the incident with his insurance company.