Events on the Hill – Oct. 17

MONDAY

A Year Like No Other: Politics & the Press in 2016

Details: Journalist David Gregory will be hosting a panel discussion on this year’s presidential election. Guests include NPR’s Asma Khalid, Mic! founder Jake Horowitz and New York Times reporter Patrick Healy (LA ’93). Registration required.

When and Where: 7-8:30 p.m., Granoff Music Center, Distler Auditorium

Sponsor: Jonathan Tisch College of Civic Life

TUESDAY

Alumni Lecture Series: Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, co-founders of theSkimm

Details: Danielle Weisberg (LA’08) and Carly Zakin, co-founders of theSkimm online newsletter, will be presenting a lecture on current events, entrepreneurship and journalism.

When and Where: 6-7:30 p.m., Breed Memorial Hall

WEDNESDAY

Engage the Debate: Final Presidential Debate Watch Party

Details: A live stream of the final presidential debate will be preceded by a panel moderated by Provost David Harris. Panelists will include Harry Selker, Jeffrey Taliaferro and Katrina Burgess. Pizza will be served.

When and Where: Panel at 7 p.m., debate at 9 p.m., Cohen Auditorium

Sponsors: Office of the Provost, Tisch College of Civic Life, JumboVote

THURSDAY

Civic Life Lunches: Joelle Gamble

Details: National Director of the Roosevelt Institute Joelle Gamble will be leading a conversation over lunch concerning socioeconomic and political equality — the main focuses of the Roosevelt Institute.

When and Where: 12-1 p.m., Lower Conference Room, Tisch College

Sponsor: Tisch College

Nuova Hispania: Generating a New Visual Language in the Americas

Details: This talk will delve into the Spanish influence on culture, politics and economics of indigenous societies in the Americas after the Spanish conquest.

When and Where: 6-7 p.m., Barnum Hall, Room 104

Sponsor: Department of Romance Languages