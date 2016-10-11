Events on the Hill

WEDNESDAY

“Ellen Harvey Artist Talk”

Details: Ellen Harvey, Brooklyn-based artist specializing in video, painting, performance and installation, will be giving a lecture on her work as part of the Visiting Artist Series.

Where and When: School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Anderson Auditorium, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sponsor: SMFA at Tufts

THURSDAY

“Sharing the Rough: Documentary Screening and Q&A with Director”

Details: A screening of the documentary “Sharing the Rough,” about the fine gem industry, will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the director, Orin Mazzoni.

Where and When: School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Anderson Auditorium, 12 noon – 2 p.m.

Sponsor: SMFA at Tufts

FRIDAY

“Greece’s Turn? Litmus Test for Europe”

Details: The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy will be hosting a convention on the future of Greece and the Eurozone, featuring panelists, keynotes and debates. Register in advance.

Where and When: 51 Winthrop St., 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sponsor: Institute for Business in the Global Context

Third Annual Workshop of the Consortium in Studies in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora

Details: This year’s Workshop of the Consortium in Studies in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora will be addressing the theme of Native American and indigenous studies, colonialism and the university.

Where and When: Sophia Gordon Hall, 12 noon – 8 p.m.

Sponsor: Tufts Diversity Fund; Toupin-Bolwell Fund; Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora; University Chaplaincy; Center for Humanities at Tufts