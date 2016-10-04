Police Briefs – Oct. 3

Tea Time

Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) and the Somerville Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Richardson House on Sept. 28 at 5:22 p.m. The cause of the alarm was an electric teapot with a plastic base that was left on the stove for too long. The base melted and the teapot began to release smoke. The fire department approved a reset of the system.

Bad Apple

A staff member at Hodgdon Food-on-the-Run burned his foot on Sept. 30 at 4:20 p.m., prompting a response by TUPD and Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS). The staff member had dropped hot apple cider on his foot. The injury was bandaged and the staff member was released.

Benched

A male student injured his ankle at Fletcher Field on Oct. 1 at 11:40 a.m. The student had been playing soccer at the time. TEMS and TUPD responded, and the patient was treated at the scene. TEMS then had the student brought to the hospital.

Spectator Sport

TUPD and Armstrong Ambulance Service (Medford) were called to the Ellis Oval football field on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. after a spectator hurt his arm. The spectator had been watching the football game and had fallen. He was treated on the scene and no hospital visit was required.

Break It Up

On Oct 1. at 1:25 p.m., a noise complaint on College Avenue resulted in a response by TUPD and the Somerville Police Department. They made contact with the residents and advised them of the noise complaint. The party was broken up and nonresidents were made to leave the premises.