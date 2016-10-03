Events on the Hill this week

Monday

“From Bush to Obama and Beyond: Learning and Not Learning the Lessons of Iraq and Warfare in the Middle East”

Details: Rami Khouri, senior fellow at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government’s Middle East Initiative, will be giving a lecture assessing the United States’ involvement in the Middle East over the past 15 years, highlighting involvement in the 2003 Iraq War. Khouri will be exploring the roots of current problems facing the region and will look ahead to challenges the next U.S. president will face going forward.

Where and When: Fares Center, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, 12:30-2 p.m.

Tuesday

“Vice Presidential Debate Watch Party”

Details: A panel moderated by Chair of the Political Science Department Professor Deborah Schildkraut will precede the vice presidential debate. The panel will include Associate Professor of Political Science Natalie Masuoka, Director of Tisch College’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg and Professor of Political Science Richard Eichenberg. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m., the panel will begin at 8:15 p.m. and the debate will start at 9 p.m.

Where and When: Hotung Cafe, Mayer Campus Center, 7:45-10 p.m.

Sponsor: Department of Political Science, Ex College, Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, Tufts Democrats and JumboVote

Wednesday

“Deepa Iyer: Rising Up: South Asian, Arab, Muslim & Sikh Communities in Post-9/11 America”

Details: Iyer, author of “We Too Sing America: South Asian, Arab, Muslim and Sikh Immigrants Shape our Multiracial Future” and senior fellow at The Center for Social Inclusion, will be giving a talk on South Asian, Arab, Muslim and Sikh communities in the landscape of the United States after the War on Terror.

Where and When: Cohen Auditorium, 4:30-6 p.m.

Sponsor: Consortium of Studies on Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora, Asian American Studies Minor, Asian American Center, Sociology Department, Africana Center, International Center, Latino Center, LGBT Center, Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, Office of the Dean of Student Affairs, Office of Residential Life and Learning, Peace and Justice Studies, Religion Department and University Chaplaincy

Thursday

“Common Book Lecture: Roberto Gonzales”

Details: Roberto Gonzales, assistant professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and author of this year’s Common Reading Program’s book, “Lives in Limbo: Undocumented and Coming of Age in America,” will be giving a lecture on immigration, education and inequality.

Where and When: Cohen Auditorium, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sponsor: Office of the Dean of Undergraduate and Graduate Students, Tisch College of Civic Life

“Tufts Breakthrough Magazine Speaker Series: President Monaco”

Details: University President Anthony Monaco will be discussing the research he did as a student, specifically work he has done which has aided in a treatment for muscular dystrophy.

Where and When: Barnum 104, 8-10 p.m.

Sponsor: Tufts Breakthrough Magazine