Police Briefs – Sept. 26

If You Can’t Take the Heat…

A Carmichael Dining Center employee cut his right hand on Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. while preparing food for dinner. Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) and the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to the incident. The wound was bandaged and the employee was brought to the hospital for followup.

Hitting Out

TEMS and TUPD stopped at the Health Service on Sept. 20 after receiving a report at 7:00 p.m. about a male with a dislocated shoulder. The male had been playing tennis with friends when he was injured. His shoulder was immobilized by wrapping a sling around his shoulder. This person was brought to the hospital.

Scuffed Up

A student fell off his bicycle on Whitfield Road on Sept. 20 at 9:30 p.m. TEMS and TUPD responded to the call and found the student with scratches on his knee and wrist. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Popped Alarm

TUPD and the Medford Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation at 26 Winthrop St., the site of the occupational therapy building. The cause of the alarm was due to burnt popcorn in the microwave. The Medford Fire Department checked the area and approved a reset of the alarm.

Cured by Magic

TUPD responded to a report of a student at Fletcher Field who suffered a head injury while playing Quidditch. The student reported feeling better upon TUPD’s arrival than when the injury had first occurred, but was brought to the hospital for further examination.