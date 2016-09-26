Events on the Hill this week

MONDAY

“It Won’t Stop Until We Talk”

Details: Visions of Peace is hosting a discussion with The Parents Circle-Families Forum, an organization of families who have lost loved ones throughout the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Speakers will focus on how to work through grief by communicating with others who have shared the same experience.

When and Where: 7 – 8:15 p.m., Goddard Chapel

Sponsors: Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, Peace and Justice Studies program, Visions of Peace

Presidential Debate Watch Party

Details: A panel moderated by Political Science Department Chair Deborah Schildkraut will precede a live-stream of the first presidential debate. The panel will include Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences Jim Glaser, Professor of Political Science Jeff Berry, Associate Professor of Sociology Sarah Sobieraj and television journalist David Gregory. Pizza will be provided.

When and Where: 7:45 – 11 p.m., Cohen Auditorium

Sponsors: Office of the Provost, JumboVote, Departments of Political Science and Sociology, Experimental College, Tisch College of Civic Life, Tufts Democrats

THURSDAY

“Blaq(ueer) Magic: An Evening of Prose, Poetry and Power”

Details: Author Tabias Olajuawon Wilson (LA ’13) will share a reading from “‘Godless Circumcisions:’ A Recollecting & Remembering of Blackness, Queerness & Flows of Survivance” before opening up the event for a discussion. Local artists will be showcased and students will be able to participate via open mic preceding the reading.

When and Where: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Granoff Music Center Room 155.

Sponsors: LGBT Center, Africana Center

FRIDAY

“After Orlando: A Performance of Reflection and Remembrance on the Pulse Nightclub Shooting”

Details: A performance featuring short plays, readings and space for community members to create their own material will honor and reflect upon those killed and wounded in the June 12 shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. A dance party DJed by projectM will follow.

When and Where: 8 p.m, Balch Arena Theater

Sponsors: Department of Drama and Dance, Latino Center, LGBT Center, Latino Studies, Department of Community Health, Asian American Center, Africana Center, University Chaplaincy

SATURDAY

Homecoming

Details: Festivities will be held for the Tufts community preceding the football team’s game against Bates at 1 p.m. Activities include carnival games, free food and beverages, a photo booth and free giveaways. The field hockey team will be taking on Amherst on Ounjian Field and women’s soccer will take on Amherts on Kraft Field at 12 p.m. Men’s Soccer will compete against Amherst on Bello Field at 2:30 p.m.

When and Where: 11 a.m., J-Field



SUNDAY

Tufts Sunday Concert Series

Details: Tufts Music Department faculty will give a concert featuring high-energy chamber music. The concert will feature Emmanuel Feldman on cello and Pascale Delache-Feldman on bass with composers John McDonald and Thomas Stumpf.

When and Where: 3:00-5:00 p.m., Distler Hall