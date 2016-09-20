Police Briefs – Sept. 19

A Severe Case

Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received news of a student feeling poorly at 200 Boston Ave. on Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The student was experiencing severe stomach pain and vomiting. Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS), TUPD, the fire department and Armstrong Ambulance, an ambulance company servicing Medford, arrived on the scene. The student was taken to the hospital.

All Kicked Out

A student playing soccer at Bello Field suffered a knee injury on Sept. 14, at 9:20 p.m. It is unknown if the student was on a sports team. The student was transported to the hospital to be treated.

M.I.A. Mobile

On Sept. 15 at 2:30 p.m., TUPD received a report from a student whose cell phone had gone missing. According to the student, the phone had been left in a bathroom. Attempts to locate the phone were unsuccessful.

A Beautiful View

TUPD officers heard voices coming from the roof of Carpenter House on Sept. 16 at 1:50 a.m. When they investigated, they found two students “checking out the view” from the top of the building. The students were advised that they were not allowed to be on the roofs.

Out of Order

TUPD, TEMS and the fire department responded to a fire alarm that went off at 114 Professors Row, the location of Delta Upsilon fraternity, on Sept. 16 at 1:20 p.m. The cause of the alarm was smoke coming from a malfunctioning washing machine. The machine will remain out of service until it can be repaired. The fire department checked the area and allowed for an alarm system reset.

Gourmet Flambé

TUPD, TEMS and the fire department arrived at Hillside Apartments on Sept. 16 at 7:45 p.m. after a fire alarm was triggered. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found the cause of the alarm was smoke from slightly overcooked food. The fire department gave permission for the alarm system to be reset.

Stopped with a Sign

At 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 17, TUPD officers observed four males on Boston Ave. carrying a street sign still attached to its pole. The officers turned the sign over to the city for replacement. The males were advised that a report would be forthcoming.