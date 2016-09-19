Events on the Hill this week

MONDAY

“The Perpetual Crisis of American Higher Education: Colleges, Universities and the ‘Real World’ of American Political History”

Details: Boston University Professor of Political Science Virginia Sapiro will speak about the role of education in the American political system and the approaching challenges with higher education. Pizza will be served.

When and Where: 12:00-1:30 p.m., Crane Room, Paige Hall

Sponsor: Department of Political Science

TUESDAY

“Mortal Things: Portraits Look Back and Forth” Opening Reception

Details: The Tufts University Art Gallery will host a reception for its fall exhibition, “Mortal Things: Portraits Look Back and Forth.” Light refreshments will be served.

When and Where: 5:00-7:30 p.m., Aidekman Arts Center

Sponsor: Tufts University Art Gallery

“An Evening with Popo Fan: Film and the Queer Experience in Modern China”

Details: Popo Fan, a queer independent filmmaker based in Beijing, will lead a discussion following the screening of two of his films, New Beijing, New Marriage and Mama Rainbow, both of which examine gay and lesbian families in Chinese society.

When and Where: 5:00-6:30 p.m., Cabot 206, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy

Sponsor: Fletcher LGBTQA

WEDNESDAY:

Flu Shots at the Health Service

Details: The Health Service will be providing free flu shots for Tufts students who paid a Health Fee. Students should wear a short-sleeved shirt and bring their student IDs.

When and Where: 12:00-5:00 p.m., Health Service Conference Room, 124 Professors Row

“Doing Time in Education: The School-to-Prison Pipeline with Anna Deavere Smith”

Details: Playwright, professor and actress Anna Deavere Smith will delve into issues of community, character and diversity in the country.

When and Where: 7:00-8:30 p.m., Distler Auditorium, Granoff Music Center



Sponsor: Tisch College of Civic Life

THURSDAY

Civic Life Lunches: Douglas Alexander

Details: Douglas Alexander, senior fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, will lead an informal conversation and exchange over lunch. Alexander was the United Kingdom’s Shadow Foreign Secretary from 2011 to 2015 and managed Tony Blair’s 2001 campaign for Prime Minister. Lunch will be provided, no RSVP required.

When and Where: 12:00 p.m., Tisch College, Lincoln Filene Hall

Sponsor: Tisch College of Civic Life

FRIDAY

VoteFest

Details: Local bands Aüva, The Novel Ideas and Pale Hands along with New York based Asoh Black will be performing on the Academic Quad, with food provided from Taco Party, Rhythm ‘N Wraps and Frozen Hoagies food trucks. Volunteers will be registering event attendees to vote and entering them in a raffle for Waka Flocka Flame tickets.

When and Where: 5:00-8:00 p.m., Academic Quad

Sponsors: JumboVote, Tisch College of Civic Life, WMFO, Midnight, AppleJam, Civic, Tufts Progressive Alliance, Tufts Democrats, Tufts Republicans, Department of Sociology, Department of Political Science