Police Briefs – Sept. 14

Turned In

An Area Resident Director called the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) to turn in confiscated alcohol on Sept. 2 at 5:00 p.m. The alcohol was taken from a group of students attempting to sneak it into a dorm.

Toasted

TUPD was alerted about a fire alarm that went off in Hodgdon Hall at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. The Somerville Fire Department was also called to the scene, where a student accidentally set off the fire alarm while cooking french toast. TUPD allowed for the alarm system to be reset.

Nighttime Run

A student was spotted near Stratton Hall with a dislocated shoulder on Sept. 4 at 1:30 a.m. The student had been running down the path behind Sophia Gordon Hall when he fell. He was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

Don’t Stop the Music

TUPD arrived at the scene of an off-campus house on Adams Street around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, after receiving a loud party complaint. The music was heard from several streets away. Upon arrival, TUPD officers discovered approximately 50 people gathered in the backyard of the house. The music was turned off and non-residents were sent away.

Sharp Parenting

Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) and the TUPD were called to Lewis Hall after a student’s father cut his thumb with a pair of scissors at 3:00 p.m. on Sept. 4. The student’s father was cutting boxes at the time. TEMS responders cleaned the cut and wrapped his thumb with a bandage.

No Charge

A student reported a missing wallet to TUPD on Sept. 9 at 10:05 p.m. The student later noticed a fraudulent credit card transaction, and realized the wallet had been stolen. The student was told to cancel the card and dispute the transaction.