Out of Left Field: 12 Days of baseball

On the first day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: a Bartolo Colon home run.

On the second day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: two David Ortiz stolen bases and a Bartolo Colon home run.

On the third day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: three Mookie Betts home runs in one game (happened twice in 2016), two Ortiz stolen bases and a Bartolo Colon home run.

On the fourth day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: four active players named Tom, three Betts home runs in one game, two Ortiz stolen bases and a Bartolo Colon home run.

On the fifth day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: 5.06 ERA for Jered Weaver (third worst in baseball this year), four active players named Tom, three Betts home runs in one game, two Ortiz stolen bases and a Bartolo Colon home run.

On the sixth day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: six Chris Sale complete games, 5.06 ERA for Weaver, four active players named Tom, three Betts home runs in one game, two Ortiz stolen bases and a Bartolo Colon home run.

On the seventh day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: seven 110+ mph batted balls by Giancarlo Stanton, six Sale complete games, 5.06 ERA for Weaver, four active players named Tom, three Betts home runs in one game, two Ortiz stolen bases and a Bartolo Colon home run.

On the eighth day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: eight consecutive Yoan Moncada strikeouts, seven 110+ mph batted balls hit by Stanton, six Sale complete games, 5.06 ERA for Weaver, four active players named Tom, three Betts home runs in one game, two Ortiz stolen bases and a Bartolo Colon home run.

On the ninth day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: 9.4 Fangraphs Wins Above Replacement for Mike Trout, eight consecutive Moncada strikeouts, seven 110+ mph batted balls hit by Stanton, six Sale complete games, 5.06 ERA for Weaver, four active players named Tom, three Betts home runs in one game, two Ortiz stolen bases and a Bartolo Colon home run.

On the 10th day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: 10 Daniel Murphy intentional walks, 9.4 fWAR for Trout, eight consecutive Moncada strikeouts, seven 110+ mph batted balls hit by Stanton, six Sale complete games, 5.06 ERA for Weaver, four active players named Tom, three Betts home runs in one game, two Ortiz stolen bases and a Bartolo Colon home run.

On the 11th day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: 11 walks issued by Clayton Kershaw (!), 10 Murphy IBB, 9.4 fWAR for Trout, eight consecutive Moncada strikeouts, seven 110+ mph batted balls hit by Stanton, six Sale complete games, 5.06 ERA for Weaver, four active players named Tom, three Betts home runs in one game, two Ortiz stolen bases and a Bartolo Colon home run.

On the 12th day of Christmas, baseball gave to me: 12 balks by the Cincinnati Reds (most in MLB), 11 walks issued by Kershaw, 10 Murphy IBB, 9.4 fWAR for Trout, eight consecutive Moncada strikeouts, seven 110+ mph batted balls hit by Stanton, six Sale complete games, 5.06 ERA for Weaver, four active players named Tom, three Betts home runs in one game, two Ortiz stolen bases and a Bartolo Colon home run.

Thank you to everybody who read this column semester, which might have just been my parents, but nonetheless, it’s been a ton of fun writing these every week and hopefully imparting some baseball knowledge.