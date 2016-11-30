The Coin Toss – Lucky (NFL) Week 13

Welcome to The Coin Toss, where I make some bold, unlikely predictions every week about some of your favorite professional sports.

My flight was delayed three hours and I’m writing this article in an airport TGI Fridays, but no matter. The predictions must go on! First, let’s recap the last edition from two weeks ago.

I had the Pacers defeating the Cavaliers and this was correct! Paul George led Indiana to a 103-93 win. I predicted a low-scoring game between the Vikings and Cardinals; fewer than 24 combined points between the teams. This was wildly off, as the combined score was 54 points. Lastly, I had the Buccaneers beating the red-hot Chiefs. Tampa Bay did take the win, 19-17.

Another two-for-three week for The Coin Toss! Still yet to go three-for-three or zero-for-three. Anyway, let’s get into some NFL Action!

49ers defeat Bears for second win

This isn’t exactly a big upset, but the Bears are favored to win this game, and perhaps they should be. Jay Cutler has held the Bears back, and I think he’s a big reason that they’re 2-9. The Niners have a much worse team, however, and are 1-10 on the year. This prediction rests on the shoulders of Colin Kaepernick, who had a monster game in week 12 against the Dolphins. Kaep threw for 296 yards, ran for 113 and tossed three touchdowns through the air last week. I think he can come close to replicating this performance, as the Bears’ defense is one of the league’s worst. If he can exploit that, his team should be able to get the win in Chicago.

Giants Get Seventh Straight Win in Pittsburgh

Despite having a better record (8-3) than the Steelers (6-5), the G-men are still the underdog coming into this game. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Steelers about 70.1 percent chance to win. However, the Giants are hot, and I think they’ll ride their win streak to a tough road win in Pittsburgh. Odell Beckham Jr. should have himself a big day against a weak Pittsburgh secondary. Despite being one of the most talented teams in the NFL, the Steelers have disappointed this year. Ben Roethlisberger recently described his team as “undisciplined and not accountable“. The lack of discipline has been the Steelers’ demise and will continue to be. I like the Giants in this matchup, and I think they’ll pull off the upset.

Cowboys Tally 500 Total Yards of Offense Against Vikings

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Cowboys are absolutely on fire. Dallas is 10-1 and on a ten-game winning streak. This is in large part due to its offensive line, which I think doesn’t get enough credit. Travis Frederick, Doug Free, Tyron Smith and the rest of the o-line have been the driving force behind this team’s success. This week they’ll face a tough Vikings’ front seven. I think the Boys will rise to the challenge and have a huge game. Dallas’ offense has yet to hit 500 total yards in a game. So far, their best was 460 yards in week eight against Philadelphia. For their offense to get 500 yards on Minnesota is highly unlikely. But hey, that’s why it’s a bold prediction!