Karachi vs. Kansas: Natashas Takeover

NK: Well this week Faryal got lost in Europe, so we have a very amazing guest to fill in! And it’s not just because her name is also Natasha.

nK: I’m also Natasha, otherwise known as “little Natasha” (hence the nK) in our overlapping communities. I know “big Natasha” from the South Asian Political Action Committee (SAPAC), an on-campus organization that strives to (and is struggling to) bring the political voice of South Asia to Medford, MA. Natasha and I have a lot in common, in both being South Asian, and in both being non-Indian, as I’m Sri Lankan and Natasha is Pakistani. In other words, were the “leftovers” of South Asia and often overlooked in various representations of the region.

NK: Yea, South Asians, both at home and in the diaspora have long been implicated for being “apolitical,” which has made increasingly difficult to organize politically through SAPAC. We’re constantly faced with obstacles whether it’s the model minority myth in the U.S. or the post-conflict scars that tend open frequently in the region. This has been most challenging for SAPAC when it comes to bridging the interests and perspectives of international South Asian students with ones also identify as American.

nK: I completely agree. Another obstacle that I’ve had to face as a South Asian-American, besides race and gender which permeate all parts of life, is age, especially in terms of being “political” when it comes to issues that are held so close to my ethnic culture. In my Sri Lankan diaspora community, I’ve been raised to internalize an ideal of how a young Sri Lankan woman should act, and that never encompassed having a political voice. While this doesn’t affect me as much on-campus, it still remains at the foundation of why I don’t understand as much about my culture politically–because those conversations were never meant for me to be apart of. It’s been really hard to process all of this independent from my diaspora community, but luckily I’m apart of communities at Tufts, like SAPAC, that let me think this through with people with similar identities in similar situations.

NK: I see an organizations like SAPAC as being a great community, like you said, for those who want to engage politically with the region, but the challenges we’ve faced are definitely reflective of deeper ones. These include dynamics within South Asia and its history of internal conflicts, the diaspora its lack of organizing consensus and political consciousness compared to the greater Asian American community, and on top of that the disjuncture between South Asians, South Asian Americans, and everyone in between.

nK: Exactly! I feel like even as a South Asian, I think of my own identity group last when I think about the diasporic communities that organize around issues that affect them here in the states and at home. While I’ve never really seen South Asians take political action around issues so integral to the members of our communities, like immigration and citizenship status, those are all trends that SAPAC hopes to change. All I could ask for is for South Asians who are tired of being the “leftovers” to join us and for our fellow diasporees to join us in our struggles and successes.